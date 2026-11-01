INDIA Bloc Launches Chalo Delhi March To Protest Against Poll Panel

INDIA Bloc Protests Against Election Commission

Launching a blistering attack on Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress MP Imran Masood on Sunday asserted that the INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Delhi' march is not merely a political demonstration, but a "people's verdict" against constitutional institutions that have allegedly compromised their independence. Speaking to ANI in the national capital here, the Saharanpur parliamentarian accused the poll panel of acting at the behest of the ruling dispensation, stating that the opposition's nationwide mobilisation marks a "public impeachment" of the election watchdog.

"The credibility of constitutional bodies, particularly the Election Commission, has been completely eroded under this government. When democratic watchdogs surrender their neutrality to PM Modi, citizens have no option but to take to the streets. The 'Chalo Delhi' march is the people's verdict against compromised institutions," Masood said.

Allegations of Compromised Institutions

"The way the Election Commission is functioning under CEC Gyanesh Kumar has destroyed the credibility of an autonomous institution. The opposition's 'Chalo Delhi' march is not merely a political demonstration; it is a public impeachment by the people of India against an institution that has surrendered its independence to PM Modi," Imran Masood said.

Masood further asserted that the opposition alliance would not allow democratic institutions to be compromised. "The resolution passed by the INDIA bloc reflects the collective voice of the nation demanding transparency and fair play. If constitutional authorities refuse to act neutrally, the citizens will register their verdict on the streets of the national capital," the Congress MP added.

Backing the opposition INDIA bloc's march in the national capital against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday asserted that "the right to vote is the right to live," alleging that lakhs of genuine voters had been arbitrarily struck off the voter rolls.“It is the duty of this country's voters. Right to vote is right to live. Lakhs and lakhs of people have been deleted. A democratic country, a democratic party, which is there to protect the rights of the voters. I wish the march would go ahead and will have great success. It is our bound duty to protect every voter. You know how they created an issue in Karnataka. They wanted to delete lakhs and lakhs of voters. We will fight for it.”, he said.

Security and Logistical Arrangements in Delhi

Meanwhile, the national capital is under heavy security on Sunday as the Congress-led INDIA bloc holds a rally at Ramlila Maidan, while the BJP organises a counter-march in West Delhi. Nearly 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel, including Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), CRPF and Rapid Action Force (RAF), have been deployed across Central and New Delhi to manage the two political events. More than 4,000 personnel have been stationed around Ramlila Maidan, along the route from Minto Bridge to the rally venue and in the surrounding areas.

Heavy security arrangements and multi-layered barricading have also been put in place around Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, Bhagwan Das Road and areas near the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of India office. Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been imposed in sensitive areas to prevent large unauthorised gatherings. Security agencies are also using CCTV cameras, AI-enabled facial recognition systems and drones to monitor crowd movement.

The INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Delhi' rally at Ramlila Maidan will begin at 11 am, with MPs assembling at the Constitution Club before proceeding towards Ramlila Maidan from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction at noon. Top Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Hemant Soren, Revanth Reddy, Tejashwi Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, are expected to attend the rally.

In view of the INDIA bloc rally, the Delhi Traffic Police has announced restrictions and diversions in parts of Central Delhi from 10 am to 5 pm, advising commuters to plan their journeys accordingly. Traffic movement will be regulated at 10 major diversion points, including Netaji Subhash Marg T-Point, Rajghat, Delhi Gate, ITO A-Point, Ajmeri Gate Red Light, Ranjeet Singh Flyover at Barakhamba Road, Bhavbhuti Marg-DDU Marg Red Light, Jhandewalan Roundabout, Turkman Gate and Mirdard Chowk. Several roads are likely to witness heavy congestion, including BSZ Marg between ITO and Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, Aruna Asaf Ali Road, Minto Road, DBG Road, W-Point, Barakhamba Road towards Mandi House Roundabout, Sikandra Road, KG Marg, Firoz Shah Road and Chelmsford Road. Traffic movement may also be regulated around Guru Nanak Chowk, Kamla Market Roundabout, Hamdard Chowk and Turkman Gate, depending on the situation. DTC bus operations will be regulated along BSZ Marg, Rajghat to JLN Marg, DBG Road and Minto Road.

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