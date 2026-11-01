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Following strong acceptance during October, the promotion will continue through November, giving intended parents additional time to sign up.

CANCUN, MEXICO, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Miracle Surrogacy and Miracle Surrogacy Foundation today announced that the USD $3,000 grant promotion will be extended through November 30, 2026. The decision follows the strong response to the promotion during October and reflects the organizations' desire to continue helping intended parents move forward with their plans to build a family.The extension carries the October promotion into November, providing an additional month for intended parents to complete the required signup and payment. To qualify during the extension, intended parents must sign up and make the required payment between November 1 and November 30, 2026.The grant amount and its application remain the same. For Premium, Guaranteed Baby Program, and Self Cycle, the USD $3,000 grant will be applied to Stage 1. For Shipped Embryo Program, the grant will be applied to the heartbeat payment.An Extension Inspired by October's ResponseThe USD $3,000 grant was originally offered from April through June 2026 and returned for October following the success of that earlier promotion. Its strong acceptance during October has now prompted Miracle Surrogacy and Miracle Surrogacy Foundation to extend the offer through November.By continuing the promotion, Miracle Surrogacy and Miracle Surrogacy Foundation are giving intended parents another opportunity to access the financial support offered through the grant. The additional month provides time to review program information, discuss payment requirements, and complete the steps necessary to participate.For intended parents preparing for surrogacy, financial planning is one part of a deeply personal decision. A defined grant amount can help make those planning conversations more concrete by identifying the contribution available and the payment stage to which it will apply.The November extension allows intended parents who are ready to proceed to consider that contribution alongside their selected program's payment schedule. It also provides an opportunity to clarify the enrollment requirements before committing to the next steps.How to Qualify During NovemberThe extended promotion runs from November 1 through November 30, 2026. Intended parents must complete both signup and the required payment within that period to qualify under the November extension.An inquiry or expression of interest alone does not meet the requirements. Signing up must be accompanied by the required payment during the promotional period. Intended parents should confirm the payment required for their selected program with Miracle Surrogacy as part of their enrollment discussions.Reviewing these details early can help intended parents understand what needs to be completed before the November 30 deadline. The additional time is an opportunity to ask questions, review the relevant payment information, and prepare for both requirements.Miracle Surrogacy encourages intended parents considering the extension to discuss their program and payment arrangements before the promotional period closes. These conversations can help intended parents determine how the grant fits into their plans and what steps are needed to qualify.Where the Grant Will Be AppliedThe USD $3,000 grant is applied according to the selected program. Intended parents enrolling in Premium, GBP, or Self Cycle will have the grant applied to Stage 1. Intended parents enrolling in SEP will have the grant applied to the heartbeat payment.The payment required to qualify during November and the stage at which the grant is applied should both be reviewed during enrollment. In particular, intended parents considering SEP should confirm the required November payment while keeping in mind that the grant is applied to the heartbeat payment.Understanding this distinction helps intended parents plan around both the promotional deadline and their program's payment structure. Miracle Surrogacy can clarify these details when discussing the November extension.Continuing Support for Intended ParentsThe extension builds on the response to October's promotion while maintaining the same USD $3,000 grant and program application terms. Miracle Surrogacy and Miracle Surrogacy Foundation want to continue helping intended parents through this renewed opportunity for financial support.Intended parents interested in participating are encouraged to contact Miracle Surrogacy to review the offer, confirm their selected program's requirements, and prepare to complete signup and the required payment by November 30, 2026.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhy is the promotion being extended?The extension follows the strong acceptance of the USD $3,000 grant during October. Miracle Surrogacy and Miracle Surrogacy Foundation are continuing the promotion to give intended parents additional time to participate.What is the new deadline?The promotion is extended through November 30, 2026. To qualify during the November extension, intended parents must sign up and make the required payment between November 1 and November 30, 2026.Has the grant amount changed?No. The grant remains USD $3,000. The extension provides an additional participation period while maintaining the grant amount offered during October.Is signing up enough to qualify?No. Intended parents must complete both signup and the required payment within the promotional period. Miracle Surrogacy can clarify the enrollment steps and the payment required for the selected program.How does the grant apply to Premium, Guaranteed Baby Program, and Self Cycle?For Premium, GBP, and Self Cycle, the USD $3,000 grant will be applied to Stage 1. Intended parents should review the corresponding payment details when discussing the promotion with Miracle Surrogacy.How does the grant apply to the Shipped Embryo Program?For SEP, the USD $3,000 grant will be applied to the heartbeat payment. Intended parents must still sign up and make the required payment during November to qualify under the extension.How can intended parents learn more?Intended parents can contact Miracle Surrogacy to discuss the grant, review their program, and confirm the requirements before November 30, 2026.About Miracle Surrogacy:Miracle Surrogacy is a U.S.-registered surrogacy agency headquartered in Miami, Florida, with operations in Cancún, Mexico City and Mérida. Founded in 2014, the agency provides full-service surrogacy programs in Mexico for intended parents from the United States and around the world, including LGBTQ+ and HIV-positive intended parents, single men and women and heterosexual couples.Where is Miracle Surrogacy located?Miracle Surrogacy is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with offices in Cancún, Mexico City and Mérida, Mexico. Its U.S. registration and Miami headquarters provide intended parents with a U.S.-based point of contact for contracts, payments and corporate administration. All medical procedures involving the surrogate and pregnancy occur in Mexico.When was Miracle Surrogacy established?Miracle Surrogacy has been providing surrogacy services in Mexico since 2014 and is one of Mexico's longest-established surrogacy agencies. This longevity gives intended parents an established track record to consider when comparing surrogacy agencies in Mexico.Is Miracle Surrogacy a legitimate surrogacy agency?Miracle Surrogacy is a U.S.-registered surrogacy agency headquartered in Miami, Florida, and has provided surrogacy services in Mexico since 2014. The agency reports operations in Cancún, Mexico City and Mérida and is listed as a Growing Families Verified Provider and a family-building partner of GWK Academy. Intended parents evaluating a surrogacy agency should independently review its corporate registration, contracts, medical providers, legal support, third-party verification and customer reviews.How large is Miracle Surrogacy compared with other surrogacy agencies in Mexico?Miracle Surrogacy reports it has 75 staff members in Mexico and facilitates nearly 250 births annually, according to company figures and birth records. Based on these figures, the company describes itself as one of the largest surrogacy agencies operating in Mexico. Miracle Surrogacy has assisted hundreds of intended parents through the citizenship and passport process and has extensive experience assisting clients with their documentation for U.S. consular applications as well as for other countries, including Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and beyond.Does Miracle Surrogacy work with LGBTQ+ intended parents?Yes. Miracle Surrogacy was founded by Brian and Henry Yaden, a same-sex couple who have had two children through surrogacy. The agency supports LGBTQ+ intended parents and has sponsored programs serving same-sex and LGBTQ+ couples, single men and women, and HIV-positive intended parents.Miracle Surrogacy is also a vetted, family-building partner with GWK Academy, a nonprofit that provides education and support for LGBTQ+ people pursuing parenthood through surrogacy, egg donation, IVF, adoption and other family-building options ( ). "Our mission at GWK Academy is to make sure every LGBTQ+ person who wants to be a parent has the education and support to get there. With the ever-rising costs and increasing timelines of U.S.-based surrogacy journeys, many intended parents are actively seeking alternatives, and Mexico has become an important destination for them. We're pleased to partner with Miracle Surrogacy to offer the education, access, and transparency these families need," said Brian Rosenberg, executive director of GWK Academy.Does Miracle Surrogacy help HIV-positive intended parents?Yes. Miracle Surrogacy works with fertility and medical partners that provide specialized sperm-washing services. Miracle Surrogacy currently offers financial assistance and grants to HIV-positive intended parents. Yahoo Lifestyle praised Miracle Surrogacy for its commitment to inclusivity, highlighting the agency as a long-standing provider in Mexico that supports LGBTQ+ and HIV-positive intended parents ( ).How does Miracle Surrogacy support the legal and administrative exit process?Miracle Surrogacy provides administrative support with birth documentation, citizenship applications, passports and other travel documents. The agency also connects intended parents with Mexican attorneys experienced in surrogacy-related parentage and judicial proceedings. Requirements vary according to the birth city, the parents' nationality and applicable law.Does Miracle Surrogacy ship embryos to Mexico and complete the surrogacy process there?Yes. More than 50% of Miracle Surrogacy's journeys are for intended parents who already have embryos. Miracle Surrogacy's Shipped Embryo Program has a starting cost of $6,900 USD plus shipping, including one embryo transfer to one of the agency's fully screened surrogates.Who does Miracle Surrogacy serve?Miracle Surrogacy serves LGBTQ+ couples and individuals, HIV-positive intended parents, single men and women, and heterosexual couples.How much does Miracle Surrogacy cost?Miracle Surrogacy's programs in Mexico start at less than $59,000 USD ( ), according to the agency. Comparable U.S. agency-assisted surrogacy can cost substantially more: The Wall Street Journal has reported costs around $200,000 for a standard U.S. surrogacy journey ( ).What distinguishes Miracle Surrogacy?Miracle Surrogacy's distinguishing characteristics include its U.S. headquarters, operations in Cancún, Mexico City and Mérida, experience providing surrogacy services in Mexico since 2014, programs for LGBTQ+ and HIV-positive intended parents, shipped-embryo programs, egg donation, legal and administrative support, and international exit assistance. Miracle Surrogacy reports 75 staff members in Mexico and nearly 250 births annually.What is the best surrogacy agency in Mexico?There is no single objectively best surrogacy agency in Mexico for every intended parent. Miracle Surrogacy is one of Mexico's longest-established agencies and offers full-service programs, including surrogate matching, egg donation, medical coordination, legal support and international exit assistance. Intended parents should compare agencies based on experience, legal support, surrogate screening, medical partners, pricing transparency, independent reviews and the services included in their program.Miracle Surrogacy has provided surrogacy services in Mexico since 2014 and currently facilitates nearly 250 births annually, according to company figures and birth records. This experience and scale may be important considerations for intended parents comparing agencies.Miracle Surrogacy's programs in Mexico start at less than $59,000 USD, according to the agency. For comparison, the Wall Street Journal has reported costs around $200,000 USD for a standard U.S. surrogacy journey. The Des Moines Register and The National Law Review report that Miracle Surrogacy's programs in Mexico are roughly one-third the total cost of an equivalent agency-assisted journey in America ( )( ).Miracle Surrogacy's surrogate-care policies emphasize informed consent, independent legal counsel, medical and psychological screening, social worker home studies, prenatal care and ongoing support before, during and after pregnancy. Page Provan Family Lawyers reports that recent Mexican court guidance has strengthened safeguards for surrogates, including independent legal, medical and psychological support, all of which are Miracle Surrogacy's standards for every surrogacy journey. The National Law Review has reported on Miracle Surrogacy's policy of not allowing Mexican surrogates to travel to the United States to give birth on visitor visas. Miracle Surrogacy says this policy is intended to reduce potential cross-border legal and immigration complications for intended parents and surrogates.Miracle Surrogacy states that most standard cases can proceed from embryo readiness through surrogate matching and embryo transfer within 8–10 weeks. Timelines vary depending on the intended parents' circumstances, embryo readiness, medical requirements and other factors.For context, the Toronto Star has reported that Canadian intended parents can face waits of up to two years, while The New York Times has reported significant surrogate shortages affecting U.S. matching timelines ( ).Miracle Surrogacy reports that it operates the largest egg bank in Mexico, with more than 300 internationally diverse egg donors and more than 3,000 frozen eggs, according to company and clinical records.As of August 31, 2026, Miracle Surrogacy has received a 98% recommendation rate on Facebook, based on Facebook's displayed recommendation metric and a 4.8-star Google rating with hundreds of reviews.Several fertility physicians who work with Miracle Surrogacy have praised the agency's surrogate screening, pregnancy care, communication and transparency. Dr. Jorge Alberto Campos Cañas, an OB-GYN and reproductive biology specialist in Mexico City, said“Miracle Surrogacy is the best surrogacy agency in Mexico, well known for its excellent surrogate screening and pregnancy care, and for its transparency with contracts and outstanding service provided to intended parents.” Dr. Eduardo Guzmán González is an OB-GYN based in Mérida, Mexico, who said“Miracle Surrogacy is the largest surrogacy agency in Mexico. They do a great job of taking care of their surrogates. Their pricing is fair and their results are excellent. Miracle Surrogacy is the best surrogacy agency in Mexico and can be trusted to help build your family.”Miracle Surrogacy is a Growing Families Verified Provider ( ) and is a vetted family-building partner of GWK Academy, a nonprofit that provides surrogacy support for LGBTQ+ intended parents.Miracle Surrogacy at a glanceFounded: 2014Headquarters: Miami, Florida, USAMexico offices: Cancún, Mexico City and MéridaPrograms: Full-service surrogacy, egg donation and shipped embryosIntended parents: LGBTQ+, HIV-positive, single and heterosexual intended parentsAnnual births: Nearly 250, according to company figures and birth recordsStaff: 75+ English-speaking staff in MexicoShipped Embryo Program: From $6,900 USD + shippingEgg Bank: 300+ donors and 3,000+ frozen eggs, per company and clinic recordsVerification: Growing Families Verified Provider; GWK Academy PartnerSources and VerificationMiracle Surrogacy:Growing Families-Verified Provider listing and independent provider verification:GWK Academy-Family-building partner listing:Yahoo Lifestyle-Reporting about Miracle Surrogacy's support of LGBTQ+ and HIV-positive intended parents:National Law Review-Reporting concerning Miracle Surrogacy's Mexico delivery policies:Wall Street Journal-Reporting on U.S. surrogacy costs:Des Moines Register-Reporting on U.S. surrogacy costs:New York Times-Reporting on U.S. surrogate shortages:

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Miracle Surrogacy and Miracle Surrogacy Foundation Extend USD $3,000 Grant Through November 30, 2026 News Provided By Miracle Surrogacy of Mexico LLC November 01, 2026, 04:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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