INDIA Bloc Launches Chalo Delhi March To Protest Electoral Processes

INDIA Bloc Stages Chalo Delhi Protest

Ahead of the INDIA Bloc's 'Chalo Delhi' march at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, Congress leaders have sharpened their attack on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Centre, with Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat describing the protest as about protecting democratic institutions, claiming that the credibility of the electoral process has been "destroyed". The INDIA bloc is holding its 'Chalo Delhi' march today to protest alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Posters announcing the march were put up outside Ramlila Maidan, where security personnel were deployed ahead of the Opposition's mega rally. A Students' Federation of India (SFI) post also highlighted the event. The protest follows the bloc's public "impeachment" programme against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, held in the capital on October 31.

"The issue is not just about any one individual; it is about saving an institution and preserving our democratic values and democratic institutions. You might have witnessed how we conducted a 'mock impeachment' involving representatives from various parties within the 'INDIA' alliance, as well as members of civil society. In my view, those responsible should feel a sense of shame and resign voluntarily," Sukhdeo Bhagat told ANI. "The credibility of our electoral process has been completely destroyed. That is why we say that today's rally is the voice of the people; it is, in essence, the people's own rally," he added.

Rally Logistics and Political Participation

INDIA bloc MPs will assemble at the Constitution Club at 11 am, then proceed at 12 noon from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction towards Ramlila Maidan. Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Hemant Soren, Revanth Reddy, Tejashwi Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav are expected to attend.

Congress leader Udit Raj claimed the government created hurdles for people travelling to the rally. "Delhi is jammed from all sides, although the government did not add extra coaches. The coaches that are usually attached to trains... special trains were not run despite requests, and numerous obstacles were created. Even then, a historic rally will take place today at the Ramlila Maidan," he told ANI. He also criticised the legal protection given to Election Commissioners, referring to the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023. "It became evident right since 2023, given the kind of immunity granted to the Election Commissioners-an unprecedented protection never granted to anyone before, nor likely in the future. Even if they commit a crime, no action can be taken against them as long as they live," Raj said.

Counter-Protests and Security Measures

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP will hold a march in West Delhi to remember the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, accusing the Congress of holding a political rally on the anniversary of the violence. The BJP march will begin at 11:30 am from Hari Nagar Bus Depot to Tilak Nagar Metro Station, led by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP president, MoS Harsh Malhotra, Sardar H S Phoolka, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and MP Bansuri Swaraj, along with members of the Sikh community.

Nearly 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel, including Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), CRPF and Rapid Action Force (RAF), have been deployed across Central and New Delhi to manage the two political events. More than 4,000 personnel have been stationed around Ramlila Maidan, along the route from Minto Bridge to the rally venue and in the surrounding areas. Heavy security arrangements and multi-layered barricading have also been put in place around Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, Bhagwan Das Road and areas near the Supreme Court and Election Commission of India office. Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been imposed in sensitive areas to prevent large unauthorised gatherings. Security agencies are also using CCTV cameras, AI-enabled facial recognition systems and drones to monitor crowd movement.

Protest Escalation at Ramlila Maidan

Thousands of protesters from across North India converged at Ramlila Maidan for the opposition INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Delhi' march. Chanting slogans of "Vote chor, gaddi chhod", demonstrators demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the electoral process, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the continued use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Despite allegations by outstation workers that transit routes, particularly along the Punjab-Haryana border, were deliberately blocked by police, massive crowds poured into central Delhi for the protest. (ANI)

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