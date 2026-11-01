Mccracken Chiropractic Now Offers Softwave Therapy In Calhoun For Patients Whose Soft Tissue Injuries Haven't Fully Healed

MENAFN - GetNews) Dr. Chris McCracken is incorporating the FDA-cleared acoustic pulse treatment into personalized care plans at the practice's South Wall Street location, reaching the cellular repair gap that chiropractic adjustments and physical therapy alone can't resolve.

CALHOUN, GA - October 31, 2026 - McCracken Chiropractic has added SoftWave therapy to its Calhoun, GA practice, giving patients with chronic soft tissue conditions access to a non-surgical, drug-free treatment option without traveling outside Gordon County. Dr. Chris McCracken is incorporating the therapy into individualized care plans alongside chiropractic adjustments, spinal decompression, and laser therapy as part of the practice's whole-person healing approach.

Ideal for patients with chronic soft-tissue injuries who haven't responded to standard care.

How SoftWave Works

SoftWave delivers focused acoustic pulses directly into damaged soft tissue. Think of those pulses as a cellular wake-up call: they increase localized circulation and reactivate the repair activity that stalled in chronically injured tissue. Most pain treatments work around the tissue. This one works on it. When a soft tissue injury doesn't resolve, it's usually because the body's repair process gets stuck before it finishes. Inflammation that should have quieted stays active. Surrounding tissue tightens and compensates. What started as one problem becomes layered. Rest removes load from the area. Medication quiets the pain signal. Neither sends a direct prompt to the cells to resume what they left unfinished. That specific gap is what SoftWave addresses.

The device in use at McCracken Chiropractic is the TRT OW100S. Key clearance details:

FDA 510(k) clearance: K213120 Cleared in 2022 for musculoskeletal applications Indicated applications include tendinopathy and plantar fasciitis

Who Benefits Most

SoftWave works best when chronic soft tissue damage is the primary driver of ongoing pain. It's worth noting upfront that it's not the right fit for every situation. Acute injuries that are still in the early inflammatory phase typically resolve with rest and physical therapy alone. SoftWave isn't used in those cases, nor in situations involving acute fractures or certain implanted devices near the treatment area.

Where it does fit: patients with tendinitis that haven't responded to standard treatment, sports injuries that partially healed but left persistent stiffness or restricted range of motion, joint pain limiting daily movement, and soft tissue injuries from auto accidents that are still causing trouble months later.

Consider a patient who is several months out from a soft tissue injury and still not fully functional. A chiropractic adjustment addresses structural alignment. But if the surrounding tissue is locked in a chronic inflammatory state, one of the main pain drivers goes untouched. Treating both in a coordinated plan changes what's actually possible for that patient.

Dr. Chris McCracken says: "I've seen patients with chronic tendinitis who've exhausted standard care finally get relief with SoftWave, typically within four to six sessions. It reaches the cellular repair gap that adjustments and physical therapy alone can't get to."

A single session isn't how this therapy works. It takes multiple visits to be effective, and patients need to understand that before they start.

Integration with Existing Care

SoftWave doesn't replace what's already working in a patient's plan. It belongs there only when it genuinely fits their condition.

Patients with significant structural spinal problems or complex post-surgical histories may need a broader care configuration than SoftWave alone can provide. Dr. McCracken's intake process identifies those situations before any treatment begins, so no one ends up on a path that doesn't match their actual condition.

Until now, getting this kind of regenerative soft tissue therapy in the region meant driving well outside Gordon County. For someone dealing with pain that makes daily movement difficult, that distance is often the reason nothing changes. Bringing SoftWave to Calhoun removes that barrier.

Scheduling

The practice sees patients on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday. New patients undergo a thorough intake review covering their condition, history, and what has already been tried.

If you've been managing a soft-tissue injury that hasn't fully resolved, determining whether SoftWave is appropriate for your care plan is a reasonable next step. Schedule directly at McCracken Chiropractic's appointment page or reach the office through the contact page.

About McCracken Chiropractic

McCracken Chiropractic is a single-location practice at 1012 South Wall Street, Calhoun, GA 30701, led by Dr. Chris McCracken. The practice provides non-surgical, drug-free care for pain relief, injury rehabilitation, and preventative wellness, including chiropractic adjustments, spinal decompression, laser therapy, SoftWave therapy, and corrective exercises. Every patient receives a personalized treatment program built around their specific condition and history. Visit mccrackenchiropractic to learn more.