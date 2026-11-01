Kunshan's GDP Grows By 5.8% In First Three Quarters Of This Year

MENAFN - GetNews)Kunshan, a county-level city under the jurisdiction of Suzhou in East China's Jiangsu province, posted a 5.8 percent year-on-year increase in GDP in the first three quarters of 2026, reaching 421.712 billion yuan, according to local economic data. Robust industrial output and expanding foreign trade provided key support for the growth, while rising investment in high-tech industries pointed to continued efforts to upgrade the city's industrial base.

The primary industry generated 1.09 billion yuan in value added, up 1.7 percent. The secondary industry contributed 212.4 billion yuan, an increase of 7.8 percent, while the tertiary industry generated 208.23 billion yuan, up 3.8 percent, according to local economic data.

Manufacturing remained a key driver of growth. The total industrial output of enterprises above the designated size rose 8.5 percent year-on-year, while industrial value added increased by 11.1 percent. Industrial profits rose 15.4 percent in the first nine months. In September alone, industrial output reached 142.18 billion yuan, exceeding 140 billion yuan for the first time in a single month, up 10.4 percent year-on-year.

Output in the computer, communication, and other electronic equipment manufacturing sector rose 8.1 percent year-on-year, while that of the equipment manufacturing sector increased by 9.6 percent. Together, the two sectors contributed 7.2 percentage points to the growth of total industrial output among enterprises above the designated size.

Industrial upgrading also gained momentum. Output from high-tech enterprises above the designated size rose 18 percent year-on-year, accounting for 52.5 percent of total industrial output, up 0.7 percentage points from the first half of the year. Production of lithium-ion batteries and liquid crystal display modules increased by 68.1 percent and 18.1 percent, respectively.

Foreign trade provided another major source of growth. Kunshan's total foreign trade grew by 23.1 percent year-on-year in the first three quarters. Exports increased by 20.1 percent, while imports rose 28.4 percent. In September, monthly imports and exports totaled 117.44 billion yuan, surpassing 100 billion yuan for the first time.

Exports of high-tech products grew by 25 percent year-on-year, with particularly strong growth in electronic technology and computer-integrated manufacturing technology. Cross-border e-commerce imports and exports climbed 46.5 percent, highlighting the expansion of new forms of trade.

Investment in manufacturing and high-tech industries further supported economic activity. Industrial investment rose 17.2 percent year-on-year, accounting for 44.6 percent of total fixed-asset investment. Investment in high-tech industries increased by 33.9 percent.

Consumption showed signs of recovery in the third quarter, with retail sales of consumer goods rising 6.9 percent year-on-year. For the first nine months, retail sales edged down 0.2 percent, although the decline narrowed by 3.8 percentage points from the first half of the year. Tourism and cultural activities helped support consumer spending. Kunshan received 23.04 million tourist visits in the first three quarters, up 14.6 percent year-on-year, supported by more than 600 cultural, sports, and tourism events.

Residents' incomes continued to rise. Per capita disposable income reached 63,969 yuan in the first three quarters, up 4.7 percent year-on-year. Urban residents' per capita disposable income increased by 4.4 percent, while rural residents' income grew by 6 percent.

About Kunshan

Kunshan is a dynamic and prosperous city in the Yangtze River Delta, located between Shanghai and Suzhou. Known for its strong manufacturing base, advanced industries, and vibrant private economy, Kunshan is one of China's most economically developed county-level cities. It has attracted numerous international companies and built a globally connected industrial ecosystem spanning electronics, precision manufacturing, automotive, and emerging technologies. Kunshan is also rich in cultural heritage, featuring Zhouzhuang, one of China's most renowned ancient water towns. Combining economic vitality, innovation, cultural heritage, and livability, Kunshan serves as an important hub for regional development and international cooperation.