Mild Weather Sunday, Temperatures To Rise Above Seasonal Averages Monday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 1 (Petra) -- Mild autumn weather is forecast across most of Jordan on Sunday, with a slight chance of evening showers in the far northeast, ahead of a rise in temperatures to 3 to 4 degrees Celsius above seasonal averages on Monday, the Jordan Meteorological Department said.

Pleasant conditions will prevail across most regions on Sunday, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba will experience moderate weather. Clouds will appear at varying altitudes, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds that may occasionally pick up.

There is a slight chance of showers in the far northeastern Badia during the evening, potentially accompanied by thunder.

The department warned that early-morning fog could reduce visibility over high mountain areas, while dust may affect visibility across the Badia during the evening. Motorists were also cautioned against slippery roads overnight in northeastern desert areas receiving rainfall.

Sunday's temperatures are forecast to reach 24 degrees Celsius in East Amman and across the plains and 22 C in West Amman, with highs of 21 C in the northern highlands, 22 C in the Sharah highlands and 27 C in the Badia.

Temperatures will reach 31 C in the northern Jordan Valley and Aqaba, 33 C in the southern Jordan Valley and 32 C at the Dead Sea.

Temperatures will rise slightly on Monday, reaching 3 to 4 degrees above their seasonal averages. Pleasant weather will prevail in mountainous areas, with moderate conditions elsewhere and clouds at medium and high altitudes.

Southeasterly to southwesterly winds will remain moderate.

A slight decline in temperatures is expected on Tuesday, bringing pleasant weather to most regions and moderate conditions to the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. Some medium- and high-level clouds will appear, with moderate westerly winds occasionally becoming active.

Temperatures will edge lower again on Wednesday, although pleasant autumn conditions will continue across most of the Kingdom. Clouds at varying altitudes are expected, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds that may occasionally pick up.

//Petra// RZ