Cost Of Countering Aerial Threats Should Be Proportionate To Threat Defense Industry Representative

MENAFN - UkrinForm) CEO of Ukrainian defense-tech company UNWAVE Taras Bublyk said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

“One of the main challenges is the price imbalance between the threat and the means of countering it. If an expensive missile is used every time to destroy a relatively inexpensive drone, maintaining such protection over the long term will be difficult. The cost of countering a threat should be proportionate to the cost of the threat itself... Countermeasures must be affordable, produced in sufficient quantities, and operate as a single system,” Bublyk stressed.

He sees the solution in a multi-layered defense system combining detection, electronic warfare, interceptor drones, physical protection measures, and conventional air defense. This approach makes it possible to select an effective and economically viable way of countering a specific threat. At the same time, different means should complement one another so that where electronic suppression or a cheaper interceptor is sufficient, there is no need to expend an expensive missile.

The Ukrainian defense industry representative believes that for Europe, this means the need to invest both in the technologies themselves and in their integration and scaling up of production. The mere availability of advanced weapons does not in itself guarantee readiness to use them effectively, he noted. Increased European defense budgets are a positive step, but there is a risk that a significant share of these funds will be directed toward solutions developed without taking into account the experience of the current Russian-Ukrainian war.

“Because of this, there is a risk of investing in expensive systems that may prove insufficiently effective... European countries need to learn how to integrate drones, electronic warfare systems, and other technologies into specific combat missions, taking into account Ukraine's experience,” Bublyk said.

He noted that a significant portion of critical infrastructure in Europe is currently insufficiently prepared to respond to modern drone threats. Even at facilities where certain protection systems have already been installed, they have often been developed without taking into account the practical experience of using such technologies in combat conditions. Ukraine, which already has practical experience in deploying such solutions in combat, is ready to help European countries incorporate this experience into the development of their own protection systems.

“European countries should make use of Ukraine's experience in protecting critical infrastructure and move from planning to the creation and deployment of relevant systems now,” Bublyk said.

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At the same time, he drew attention to shortcomings in Europe's regulatory framework. Today, many European countries have restrictions on the use of electronic warfare systems, including their operation in certain frequency bands. Rules governing the use of such systems in the event of a real threat need to be established, while the responsible agencies should have clear powers and rapid-response mechanisms so that valuable time is not lost obtaining permits after a threat has already been detected.

As reported, in early October, Ukraine and Germany signed an agreement to deepen cooperation in countering drones, under which Germany is to make greater use of Ukraine's experience.

Photo: UNWAVE