Russia Extends Diesel Export Ban Until January

The Russian government extended on Saturday a temporary ban on diesel fuel exports until the end of January 2027, following a previous announcement by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

"A decree has been signed to extend the ban on the export of diesel and marine fuel, as well as gas oils exported from the territory of Russia by direct producers, until January 31, 2027, inclusive.

The decision was made to maintain a stable situation in the domestic fuel market," the government said in a statement carried by Russian media.

Previously, Russia banned diesel exports by producers through the end of October, while gasoline exports have been banned until the end of the year.