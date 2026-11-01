Clashes Reported In Several French Cities During Nationwide Protests

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 1 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Clashes between protesters and police were reported in several French cities on Saturday during nationwide demonstrations, with police using tear gas in Lyon and Grenoble, as around 15,000 people took part in 65 actions across France, Anadolu Ajansi reported, citing local media.

In Lyon, tensions emerged after some demonstrators tried to leave the authorised route and move toward the city centre near Place Jean Mace, prompting police to use tear gas, according to broadcaster France info.

The prefecture later put the number of demonstrators at 19,000 and reported that one person had sustained a minor leg injury and six had been arrested.

In Grenoble, southeastern France, police also used tear gas after initial tensions near Place Gustave Rivet, where a march was split into two.

The Isere prefecture said 7,300 people took part and that a group of 200 people it described as“black bloc” had temporarily split the march and thrown projectiles toward police.

In the port city of Marseille, clashes broke out at the front of an unauthorised march, with protesters throwing paving stones at riot police blocking Boulevard Chave.

Officers responded by charging the crowd, while the march continued toward Saint-Charles train station.

The local prefecture estimated that up to 10,000 people had taken part and said tensions emerged around 4 pm (1500 GMT), when projectiles were thrown toward police.

Scuffles between protesters and police were also reported in Toulouse, Rennes, and Nantes.

In Paris, a march that began at Porte de Bagnolet reached Porte de Charenton, the endpoint of the authorised route.

The march was peaceful, but clashes broke out at the end of the demonstration in the 12th arrondissement.

--NNN-ANADOLU