Kerala Always Occupied Cherished Place In Nation's History: PM Modi On Foundation Day

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished the people of Kerala on the state's Foundation Day and hailed their contributions across various sectors, including healthcare, education, entrepreneurship, and science.

The Prime Minister said that Kerala's "greatest strength" lies in its people, who have also made the nation proud.

Kerala Foundation Day, or Kerala Piravi (meaning 'Birth of Kerala'), is celebrated every year on November 1. It was created under the States Reorganisation Act, 1956, which unified Malayalam-speaking regions of the former princely states of Travancore and Cochin with the Malabar district (under British rule) and Kasaragod.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Keralappiravi greetings to my sisters and brothers of Keralam! This special day celebrates the vibrant traditions and extraordinary spirit of Keralam. Blessed with abundant natural beauty and a rich cultural heritage, the state has always occupied a cherished place in our nation's history."

"Keralam's greatest strength lies in its people, whose dedication and commitment to excellence have earned admiration far beyond India's shores. The achievements of the people of Keralam in several areas like healthcare, education, entrepreneurship, science and several other fields have made the nation proud," he said.

"I hope the coming years bring new opportunities, greater prosperity and continued progress to every person of Keralam," the Prime Minister added.

Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan also took to social media and extended warm greetings to the people of the state on the occasion.

"Kerala is completing seven successful decades. It is with the strength of the achievements and lessons learned in various fields during this period that we are leaping into the new era," he said.

"The government is moving forward with the vision of compassionate governance. Along with development, what we need is a system of governance that looks after every individual's life and struggles with care. The coming 5 years are a very important phase that will determine Kerala's future. With the strength honed by experiences, let us walk hand in hand towards the new era of Kerala," the Chief Minister added.