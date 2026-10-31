Container Truck Plunges Off Flyover In Jalna Killing Two Occupants

Truck Accident in Jalna

Two people were killed after a speeding container truck broke through the railing of a flyover and crashed onto a roadside eatery in Maharashtra's Jalna, police said. The accident took place on the flyover connecting Nutan Vasahat to the Shani Mandir area.

The container truck was travelling from Ambad Chaufuli towards Nutan Vasahat when it fell off the flyover and landed on Ekta Dhaba below. According to Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anant Kulkarni, police personnel immediately reached the spot after receiving information about the accident and initiated a rescue operation. The two occupants of the truck were initially found alive but later succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

Rescue Operations and Investigation

Describing the sequence of events and the rescue operation, SDPO said,“A container truck met with an accident. It was travelling from Ambad Chaufuli towards Nutan Vasahat over the flyover. While crossing, it fell off the bridge, resulting in the deaths of two individuals. As soon as we received information about the incident, PSI Shewale, who was on patrol, immediately reached the spot and carried out the rescue operation. At the time of rescue, the injured persons were still conscious/alive, but they succumbed to their injuries after being brought to the hospital. The damaged vehicle is still lying here at the spot. So far, there are no reports of any further casualties, and we hope there are no additional losses.”

Details on Victims and Eatery Status

The officer further said that the deceased were suspected to be the driver and cleaner of the container truck, adding that their identities had not yet been confirmed. He also said that the eatery was closed at the time of the accident, preventing further casualties.

"Our preliminary assessment is that the two victims were the occupants of the truck itself-likely the driver and the cleaner. Fortunately, nobody was present in the roadside hotel/shed below because everything closes by 11:00 PM, and our police patrol had already ensured it was shut. Their exact identities have not been confirmed yet. Based on the registration number-a Haryana vehicle, we attempted to contact the owner who is based in Hisar. We were able to reach him once, but haven't been able to reconnect since. Their names and full details should be confirmed by tomorrow morning," SDPO added. (ANI)

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