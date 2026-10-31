Another Cyclone Threat Over Bay Of Bengal Heavy Rain Forecast In TN

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 1 (IANS) A low-pressure system over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands region is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm within 24 hours, the Meteorological Department said, forecasting rain across several parts of Tamil Nadu over the next three days.

The forecast indicates moderate rainfall across the northern coastal belt, the Western Ghats districts and several interior districts on Sunday.

Heavy rain is expected in isolated areas of Nilgiris, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore and Villupuram over the following two days, while other parts of the state could receive lighter showers. According to the department, Tamil Nadu's northern coastal districts and districts along the Western Ghats are likely to receive moderate rain on Sunday.

Similar conditions are forecast for Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Namakkal, Salem, Erode and Karur. Elsewhere in the state, light rain is likely at one or two places.

The forecast points to variations in rainfall across Tamil Nadu, with moderate showers expected in the specified coastal, hill and interior areas and more limited rainfall in the remaining regions.

For Monday (November 2), the department has forecast heavy rainfall in Nilgiris and Tiruvallur districts. Some places elsewhere in Tamil Nadu are likely to experience light to moderate showers during the day. Cuddalore and Villupuram are expected to receive heavy rain on both Monday and Tuesday, November 2 and 3. These two districts, therefore, feature in the heavy-rain forecast for two consecutive days as the weather system over the Bay of Bengal develops.

Moderate rainfall is also likely at one or two places in the Western Ghats districts and northern Tamil Nadu during the forecast period. Other parts of the state may receive light to moderate rainfall, according to the department.

In Chennai, skies are expected to remain partly cloudy on Sunday. Light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is likely in some parts of the city.

The forecast indicates localised showers rather than rainfall across the entire city. The district-wise outlook places the immediate focus on moderate rain on Sunday, followed by heavier spells in selected districts from Monday.

Nilgiris and Tiruvallur are covered by Monday's heavy rain prediction, while Cuddalore and Villupuram could experience heavy showers through Tuesday. The anticipated intensification of the Bay of Bengal system forms the backdrop to the department's latest rainfall outlook for Tamil Nadu.