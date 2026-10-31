Whatsapp Group Updates: 4 New Features You Need To Know Right Now

WhatsApp just dropped four massive updates to make your group chats way easier to handle. These new features help users keep their conversations going without any breaks.

WhatsApp recently launched the 'Guest Calls' feature to let people without accounts join calls. Now, Meta has announced four brand-new features specifically for WhatsApp Group Chats.

These updates will help new members understand ongoing chats and let existing users pick up right where they left off.

Users can finally pin important messages forever. Earlier, WhatsApp groups only allowed you to pin messages for 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days. The new update lets you keep those crucial texts pinned permanently at the top of your chat.

Group admins get a new option to share recent message history with newly added members. Admins just need to click the new member's name to share the recent chats. These messages stay fully end-to-end encrypted. Earlier, you could only share history while adding someone, but now you can do it even after they join.

WhatsApp adds a dedicated filter to sort out messages where someone tagged or mentioned you in a group chat. You will only see the messages where you are tagged when you use this specific filter. This saves you from scrolling through hundreds of group texts.

Users can now post a 'Group Status' that only specific group members can see. You can share photos and videos exactly like the regular status feature. This status automatically disappears after 24 hours. Other group members can react to it and even add their own statuses to the group.