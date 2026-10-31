AC Milan Maintain Unbeaten Derby Run With Commanding 3-1 Win Over Inter

AC Milan Dominates Derby di Milano

AC Milan continued their unbeaten run over arch-rivals Inter Milan with a 3-1 win in their derby match in the ongoing Serie A 2026-27 on Saturday. With this victory, the Ruben Amorim-managed side is unbeaten in the last eight 'Derby di Milano' across all competitions, having won six and drawn two.

Match Breakdown and Key Performances

Early Dominance for Milan

AC Milan raced to a two-goal lead within the first 10 minutes, with USA's Christian Pulisic striking in the fourth minute, followed by a 10th-minute strike from Adrien Rabiot. Both strikes received assists from Diego Moreira. In the 22nd minute, Alessandro Bastoni got an assist from Manuel Akanji, delivering a header into the net and giving Inter Milan fans a breather. In the 43rd minute, Moreira finally got the third goal after two assists, taking the scoreline to 3-1.

Second Half Struggle

During the second half, Inter Milan was restricted to low-quality chances and made 19 shots in total. Mike Maignan delivered some fine saves, and the Blue side of Milan struggled to get back into the match, leaving the scoreline undisturbed.

Reaction from Inter Milan Manager

Following the match, Inter Milan boss Cristian Chivu said, as quoted by the club's official website, "It hurts to lose a Derby, especially when we had hoped for a different outcome, given the season we're having and what we have to defend. We had to improvise today because of the problems we faced, and we tried to bring back players who made themselves available. We got our approach wrong, but there were positives too. We pulled a goal back to make it 2-1, and if it had not been for Maignan's save, we could have equalised."

"It is disappointing. We need to improve the way we approach games and our attitude, but we have to move on because there is another important match in three days' time. We were forced to make changes. We had to improvise, but we believed in the decisions we made, playing with two players between the lines, two quick players out wide and Diouf making runs in behind. It did not work out, but I would not write everything off. We did some good things when we stepped up the tempo and started playing the way we should," he added.

The manager also said that the team felt "a bit too soft" at times and the team needs to "rediscover the fighting spirit" shown last season. "It is never easy playing every three days and maintaining the same hunger and determination throughout a season, especially after everything we have been through. We need to rediscover our humility, keep our feet on the ground and show greater determination. Sometimes we get too caught up in the past and what we have achieved. We need to find that hunger and fighting spirit again, particularly when we start taking things for granted. We have to be more focused, improve our attitude and find greater consistency. AC Milan played very well and deserve credit. Losing a derby hurts, but we have to respond, recover and get back into the right frame of mind because we have another important match in Rotterdam on Tuesday," he signed off.

Serie A Standings

Inter is in second place in the points table, with eight wins, a draw and a loss, giving them 25 points. They are level with the table-toppers Lazio. AC Milan has risen to the fourth spot, with six wins, three draws and a loss, giving them 21 points.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)