QBWA Strengthens Global Partnerships, Advances Women's Investment Agenda At UNCTAD World Investment Forum 2026

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Doha, Qatar: The Qatari Businesswomen Association (QBWA) marked a significant step in its international engagement through its partnership with the 9th UNCTAD World Investment Forum 2026, held in Doha from 25 to 27 October under the theme "Investing in the Future."

As a forum partner, QBWA contributed to developing discussions on women's economic participation, investment, and entrepreneurship, while facilitating connections between international delegates and Qatar's business community.

The partnership reflected QBWA's commitment to ensuring that women are not only represented in global economic discussions, but are also actively involved in shaping investment decisions, building businesses, and creating opportunities for growth.

Mobilizing Female Capital for the Future

A key highlight of QBWA's participation was the co-organization of the session "Women Who Invest: Mobilizing Female Capital for the Future," in collaboration with UNCTAD.

The session brought together women investors, entrepreneurs, and business leaders to explore how more women can move beyond wealth creation to become active investors and capital allocators.

Moderated by Manu G. Parmar, Founder and CEO of Business Leaders Magazine, the discussion featured a distinguished group of speakers, including Fatma Ali Al-Khater, Founder of Torba Market and Founder & Board Member of the Qatar Venture Capital Association; Yulia Stark, Founder and President of EWA Group; Mariela Balbo, Co-Founder and CFO of Crofabiotech; Dalia Al-Khalaf, Founder and Managing Partner of Rawdat Capital; and Rama Chakaki, President of QSTP.

Drawing on their diverse experiences in entrepreneurship, venture capital, financial education, innovation, and international investment, the speakers explored practical strategies to strengthen women's participation in investment decision-making and connect female capital with credible investment opportunities.

Discussions focused on strengthening investment knowledge, improving access to investment opportunities, mobilizing capital for innovation and sustainable growth, and developing trusted cross-border investment networks.

The session reinforced the importance of collaboration among financial institutions, investment networks, private-sector organizations, and policymakers in creating a more inclusive investment ecosystem.

A Partnership Beyond the Forum – MOU between QBWA & UNCTAD

QBWA's collaboration with UNCTAD was designed to extend beyond the three-day event, establishing opportunities for continued cooperation in women's entrepreneurship, investment, capacity building, and international business engagement.

A significant milestone was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between QBWA and UNCTAD, establishing a framework for long-term collaboration and joint initiatives supporting women's economic participation.

QBWA also hosted an exclusive networking dinner, bringing together international delegates and members of QBWA and Qatar's business community. The gathering provided an opportunity to build relationships, exchange experiences, and explore potential partnerships across markets.

Supporting Women Entrepreneurs Beyond Recognition

As an in-kind sponsor of the UNCTAD Women in Business Awards, QBWA reaffirmed its commitment to celebrating and supporting outstanding women entrepreneurs.

QBWA Vice Chairwoman, Mrs. Aisha Alfardan committed to offering the winners complimentary membership in its business community, together with curated introductions to relevant business leaders, potential partners, and organizations that can support their continued growth, recognizing that meaningful support must go beyond awards and recognition, QBWA

QBWA Board Member Ms. Aysha Khalifa Al Romaihi also served on the Awards panel, contributing her perspective to the recognition of women entrepreneurs and their achievements. Her participation further reflected QBWA's engagement in international efforts to highlight women's contributions to entrepreneurship and economic development.

The initiative reflects the association's community-driven approach to creating opportunities and connecting women with the people and resources they need to advance their businesses.

Building Connections That Create Lasting Impact

Commenting on the association's participation, Mrs. Aisha Hussein Alfardan, Vice Chairwoman of the Qatari Businesswomen Association, said:

"Hosting the World Investment Forum in Qatar has been a wonderful opportunity to bring people together, share ideas, and create meaningful connections.

At QBWA, we have always believed that empowering women is not only about helping them start or grow businesses. It is also about giving them the confidence, knowledge, and opportunities to become investors, leaders, and decision-makers.

We are proud of our partnership with UNCTAD and the opportunities it creates to connect women from Qatar with the wider world.

For us, the true value of collaboration is not measured by the events we organize, but by the relationships we build, the doors we open, and the opportunities that continue long after the event ends."

Looking Ahead

Building on its participation in WIF 2026, QBWA aims to further strengthen its international network and explore initiatives that enhance women's access to investment knowledge, capital, and business opportunities.

The association will continue working with regional and international partners to advance women's participation in entrepreneurship, investment, and economic decision-making, while supporting Qatar's position as a hub for international business collaboration.

Through these efforts, QBWA remains committed to its belief that strong communities, meaningful partnerships, and shared opportunities are essential to creating lasting economic impact.

Established in 2000, the Qatari Businesswomen Association (QBWA) is a leading non-profit organization operating under the umbrella of the Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) which has been established under the Amiri Decree No. 14 for 2002, dedicated to supporting and advancing the role of women in business. Through strategic partnerships, business networking, leadership development, and international engagement, QBWA works to connect women with opportunities, promote entrepreneurship, and strengthen their contribution to Qatar's economic development.