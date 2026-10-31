Fourth Qatar Real Estate Forum 2026 Concludes With Strong Participation, Sales Exceeding QR1 Billion

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Doha, Qatar: The fourth Qatar Real Estate Forum 2026 concluded on Thursday, October 29, at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), following its opening on Tuesday, October 27. The event brought together a wide range of experts, investors, real estate developers and decision-makers, alongside its main sessions, the Innovation Stage and accompanying workshops. The strong participation reflected the interest in the future of Qatar's real estate market and the investment opportunities it offers, while reaffirming the Forum's position as a platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange and discussion of developments in the sector in Qatar and across the region.

The Forum's fourth edition recorded total real estate sales exceeding QAR 1 billion during the Forum and its accompanying Cityscape Qatar exhibition, marking a 100% increase compared with the previous year. It also attracted 16,000 visitors.

The Forum was held under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. His Excellency visited the accompanying Cityscape Qatar exhibition, touring the pavilions of major real estate companies. He met with a number of officials, developers and participants, commending their efforts to strengthen the real estate investment ecosystem and support the country's comprehensive development journey.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, also toured the exhibition accompanying the Forum, where he reviewed the latest real estate projects and technological innovations on display and received a briefing on the role of international partnerships and foreign investment in supporting the sector.

The Forum was organised jointly by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat) and Informa Tharawat, in partnership with Cityscape Qatar. It brought together leading specialists in real estate investment, development, finance and urban planning through a programme addressing market transformations, future opportunities and the challenges associated with the sector's development.

In partnership with Cityscape Qatar, the Forum highlighted investment opportunities in the country and legislative and regulatory developments supporting transparency and investor confidence. This coincided with the launch of new real estate projects by companies participating in the exhibition, reflecting the market's growth potential and developers' interest in delivering projects that respond to investor expectations and market needs.

The Forum strengthened Qatar's position as a regional hub for real estate sector development, highlighting the country's experience in market regulation and enhancing its investment appeal. It also provided an opportunity to exchange perspectives on advancing real estate practices and fostering cooperation among regulatory authorities, developers and investors, supporting discussions on economic and urban transformations and investment prospects across the region.

The main sessions examined the role of the real estate sector in economic diversification, investment and financing trends, portfolio diversification, real estate investment trusts and asset tokenisation. Under the Forum's theme,“Stability as an Asset Class,” discussions highlighted the importance of clear legislation, transparency and data availability in building investor confidence, alongside the role of asset quality, infrastructure and urban planning in supporting investment decisions.

On the second day, October 28, 2026, discussions focused on investment and financing. A session entitled“Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)” examined ways to broaden access to Qatar's real estate market and strengthen financing instruments and investment liquidity. Other sessions explored strategies for diversifying investment portfolios across residential, commercial and mixed-use properties, as well as mechanisms for achieving optimal returns.

The Qatar University Architecture Competition was also held under the official sponsorship of JMJ Group Holding, with the aim of highlighting the role of the next generation in shaping the future of the real estate sector through the design of mixed-use buildings. The competition featured outstanding student presentations and was overseen by a judging panel comprising Dr. Abdullah Al Nuaimi and Dr. Mohammed Fares Khmeidi of Qatar University; Mr. Jeffrey Goins, Principal and Housing Practice Leader at Michael Graves Architecture; Mr. Juan Ignacio Aranguren, Associate Director at Zaha Hadid Architects; and Ms. Alicia Perez of JMJ Group Holding.

At the conclusion of the competition, Hessa Al Kuwari won first place, followed by Rawda Mohammed Al-Hazza in second place. Other outstanding participants included Shamsiya Shehab, Rawan Rashid Al Mansouri and Raghad Hammour.

On the final day, Dr. Hamad Rashid Al-Naimi, Chief Strategy Officer at Invest Qatar, presented Qatar's strengths as a destination for living, working and investment. Ammar Samad, Regional General Manager of Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som and Jayasom Affiliates, explored the investment case for real estate development focused on health and wellness. Hassan Ismail Al Emadi, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Qatar, and Harish Consul, Founder and CEO of Ocgrow Group, discussed the impact of artificial intelligence on developing liveable cities.

The session entitled“Family, Safety and Community” examined the social foundations of neighbourhoods in Qatar, with the participation of Fahad Mohammed Al-Khayarin, Assistant Undersecretary for Social Development Affairs at the Ministry of Social Development and Family, and Eng. Mohammed Abdulhameed Al-Emadi, Director of Development, Planning & Permitting at Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company.

Another session explored the role of healthcare, education and connectivity in enhancing quality of life, with the participation of Jan Vapaavuori, Chairman of the Board of Finnvera and former Mayor of Helsinki.

Eng. Fahad Abdullatif Al-Jahrami, Chief Development and Asset Management Officer – Qatar at Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company, and Abdullatif Ali Al-Yafei, Executive Director of Public Services at United Development Company (UDC), discussed Qatar's long-term urban development strategy. Eng. Mubarak Mahboub Alnaimi, Director of Licensing & Training Affairs at the Real Estate Regulatory Authority – Aqarat, together with representatives of United Development Company and the property management sector, examined the future of jointly owned properties under Law No. (11) of 2026 Concerning the Owners' Association.

The Innovation Stage highlighted the development of real estate investment portfolios beyond Qatar and the future of housing, with the participation of industry experts and the Qatar Society of Engineers. Anand Narayanan KB, Co-Founder of Alt DRX, presented a study on using asset tokenisation to make real estate investment accessible to individuals with smaller savings.

Abir Abou Chacra, Head of Sales and Operations at Property Finder, and Jeffrey Asselstine, Managing Director of NelsonPark Property, presented data on market demand and the trends shaping buyers and tenants in Qatar.

The programme also included a practical workshop on real estate valuation delivered by Adrian Camps, Training Director at RealEstate Executive Training and Head of Valuation & Consultancy at Capstone Property, alongside discussions on organising asset data and strengthening oversight. The Innovation Stage concluded with a discussion featuring Mohammed Makki, Director of Real Estate Investment at Aqarat, on interpreting market indicators, completing a programme that brought together regulatory perspectives, investment expertise and practical tools.