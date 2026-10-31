Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, November 1: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Cities

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Petrol and diesel prices across India remained largely stable on Sunday, November 1, with a few cities witnessing changes in retail fuel rates. While motorists in several major metropolitan areas saw no revision, Bengaluru recorded reductions in both petrol and diesel prices. Among the major metropolitan cities, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai continued to report unchanged fuel prices. Gurugram and Lucknow also recorded no revisions. The overall trend indicated relative stability in fuel rates across several important urban centres, despite localised price movements in other parts of the country. Bengaluru witnessed a notable reduction in petrol and diesel prices, providing some relief to vehicle owners. On the other hand, Hyderabad recorded the highest petrol price among these cities. City-wise Petrol and Diesel prices on November 1

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.76 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 110.93 Rs 98.80 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23

Note: Retail petrol and diesel rates differ across cities because of variations in state taxes, local levies and transportation costs.

Apart from petrol and diesel, compressed natural gas (CNG) prices also witnessed changes in several locations. Bengaluru, Bharatpur, Dewas, Meerut and Sonipat recorded increases in CNG rates. Firozabad also saw an upward revision. Meanwhile, prices remained unchanged in New Delhi, the National Capital Region (NCR), Chennai and Rewari.

Motorists are advised to check the latest city-wise fuel rates before visiting petrol pumps, particularly in locations where revisions have been reported.