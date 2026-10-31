Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, November 1: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Cities
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.21
|Rs 97.83
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 107.76
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 110.93
|Rs 98.80
|Hyderabad
|Rs 116.15
|Rs 104.23
Note: Retail petrol and diesel rates differ across cities because of variations in state taxes, local levies and transportation costs.
Apart from petrol and diesel, compressed natural gas (CNG) prices also witnessed changes in several locations. Bengaluru, Bharatpur, Dewas, Meerut and Sonipat recorded increases in CNG rates. Firozabad also saw an upward revision. Meanwhile, prices remained unchanged in New Delhi, the National Capital Region (NCR), Chennai and Rewari.
Motorists are advised to check the latest city-wise fuel rates before visiting petrol pumps, particularly in locations where revisions have been reported.
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