Alfardan Corporation's Athar Participates In Qatar Sustainability Week 2026 As Community Partner

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Alfardan Corporation is participating in the 11th edition of Qatar Sustainability Week (QSW) 2026 as a Community Partner through Athar, its sustainability programme.

Its participation reaffirms Alfardan Corporation's ongoing commitment to advancing sustainability through collaboration, awareness, and translating commitments into practical initiatives that deliver tangible impact.

Running until November 7, Qatar Sustainability Week is organised by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change in collaboration with Earthna: Centre for a Sustainable Future, a member of Qatar Foundation.

The initiative brings together a broad range of organisations and institutions across Qatar to raise sustainability awareness and encourage communities and businesses to adopt sustainable practices and engage in practical initiatives.

Alfardan Corporation's participation in this national initiative reflects the continued evolution of Athar, its sustainability strategy, which aims to integrate sustainability principles into day-to-day operations across its diverse business portfolio.

The corporation has been a member of the UN Global Compact since 2022, reflecting its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility in alignment with the Compact's 10 Principles and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Athar is built around three key pillars: empowering people, protecting the planet, and strengthening partnerships. Together, these pillars provide an integrated framework for translating sustainability commitments into practical initiatives and lasting impact.

As part of Qatar Sustainability Week 2026, Alfardan Corporation will be joined by Alfardan Properties, Alfardan Automotive, Safwa, and The St Regis hotels in delivering a series of engaging activities.

These include a community basketball game at Al Gassar, sustainability workshops at Nest, trivia competition for commercial tenants, the Green Run for All, in collaboration with MINI, and a Youth Climate Sprint bringing together young minds to develop practical sustainability solutions.

Beyond these activities, Alfardan Corporation will highlight its ongoing sustainability initiatives, including The Green Loop, which transforms food waste from its hospitality operations into organic compost to support local agriculture, and From Tyres to Courts, which gives discarded tyres a second life by transforming them into sustainable sports surfaces.

The corporation will also promote responsible consumption, waste reduction, and locally grown produce through Safwa. Together, these initiatives reflect its commitment to advancing circular economy practices and translating sustainability ambitions into tangible impact across its businesses and the wider blade-->





Fardan Fahad Alfardan, Chief Operating officer of Wahet Al Shaflahiya & Safwa.

Commenting on the Green Loop initiative, Fardan Fahad Alfardan, Chief Operating officer of Wahet Al Shaflahiya & Safwa, and member of Alfardan Corporation's Athar Sustainability Committee, said:“The Green Loop initiative reflects our belief that sustainability begins with taking responsibility for the resources we use and the environmental impact we leave behind. By recycling food waste and transforming it into a valuable resource, we reduce our environmental footprint and contribute to building a more sustainable future.”

Sara Fahad Alfardan, Corporate Chief Communications & PR officer and member of Alfardan Corporation's Athar Sustainability Committee, said:“Sustainability cannot be achieved through individual efforts alone; it requires a shared commitment from organisations, communities, and blade-->





Sara Fahad Alfardan, Corporate Chief Communications & PR officer and member of Alfardan Corporation's Athar Sustainability Committee.

“Through meaningful partnerships, we can create a lasting impact that extends well into the future. Our participation in Qatar Sustainability Week reflects our belief that every step, no matter how small it may seem, can contribute to a greater collective impact. By taking part in this initiative, we aim to raise awareness and encourage practical actions that create sustainable value for current and future generations.”

Alfardan Corporation continues to integrate sustainable practices across its businesses and strengthen its contribution to Qatar's national sustainability objectives, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Alfardan Corporation QSW Athar Earthna