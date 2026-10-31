Lazio Official Highlights Qatar Partnership Potential

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Smart city solutions and cultural heritage preservation technologies represent high-potential areas for collaboration between Italy's Lazio region and Qatar, according to a regional development official. In an exclusive interview with 'Gulf Times' on the sidelines of Maker Faire Rome 2026, Andrea Romagnoli, Project manager for Startup Internationalisation at Lazio Innova, said urban management challenges in European cities align closely with infrastructure developments in the Gulf.

Held at the Gazometro Ostiense, the annual event highlights top-tier European advancements in smart mobility, circular economy, and agritech, attracting creators and institutional delegations worldwide.“Smart cities are a crucial topic for us. Rome faces major challenges with mobility and energy, and countries like Qatar are addressing these issues effectively,” Romagnoli said.

Romagnoli noted that while Italian research units produce specialised technology, local implementations are often constrained by financial resources, creating opportunities for international partnerships. Beyond smart grid and urban mobility applications, Lazio has developed a specialised niche in cultural heritage protection technology. Romagnoli pointed out that preserving Rome's ancient infrastructure has led to the creation of innovative startups focused on structural health monitoring and early-warning disaster systems.

“Why culture? Because, in a region like Lazio-home to some of Europe's oldest towns-technology that supports cultural heritage can also provide early warnings of disasters such as earthquakes and help protect infrastructure that is 3,000 years old from collapse,” Romagnoli explained.

Lazio is the only region in Italy with a dedicated public fund specifically financing projects within its technology district for culture. The fund supports private companies working alongside museums and archaeological authorities to protect historic sites, according to Romagnoli.

“Protecting our beauty means protecting our primary source of income. Technologies that help safeguard cultural heritage are also driving the creation of innovative startups. We aim to bring this added value to countries around the world that have heritage to protect,” Romagnoli emphasised.

Through its virtual platforms, Lazio Innova could prepare Italian technology firms for market opportunities in Doha. Key target sectors for collaboration include smart energy grids, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and smart finance, he said.“Technology collaborations are ongoing. Qatar and Italy can support each other and advance the deployment of our technology,” Romagnoli added.

cultural heritage Maker Faire Rome 2026 Startup Internationalisation Lazio Innova