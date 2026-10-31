King Hussein Foundation Honour For Qatar Charity

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The King Hussein Cancer Foundation and Center in Jordan honoured Qatar Charity (QC) in recognition of its continued support for their humanitarian mission and its strategic partnership in helping cancer patients who cannot afford treatment.

The recognition took place during a ceremony held in the capital, Amman, to mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Foundation and Center, at which several donors and partners were honoured.

Prince Feisal al-Hussein attended the ceremony on behalf of King Abdullah II. The event highlighted key achievements and milestones in the Center's history since its establishment, including advances in cancer care services and improvements in the quality of healthcare provided to patients.

Yousef bin Ahmed al-Kuwari, chief executive officer of Qatar Charity, received the award of recognition in appreciation of a strategic partnership between the two sides dating back to 2017, which has helped support treatment for hundreds of cancer patients in need, including refugees, in Jordan.

The partnership between Qatar Charity and the King Hussein Cancer Foundation began in 2017 with the signing of a memorandum of understanding to establish a charitable fund worth 250,000 Jordanian dinars to help cover treatment costs for cancer patients of various nationalities who could not afford care.

In 2023, the two sides strengthened their partnership by signing a new cooperation agreement to support patients at the King Hussein Cancer Center who could not afford treatment, including refugees, and enable them to complete their treatment.

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