Qatari Short Film Wins 25 Global Honours

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A short Qatari film about two brothers and a prank that goes too far has travelled a remarkably long way. SANAD, the short directed by Noor al-Nasr, has collected 25 awards across 50 international film festivals, and its direction, screenplay and storytelling have won admirers far beyond Doha.

Its prizes include Best Short Film at both the London Independent Film Awards and the Sweden Film Awards, and Best Screenplay at the Milano Indie Movie Awards. Its passport carries further stamps from the Sarajevo Film Festival, Mexico's Guanajuato International Film Festival and the Dhaka International Film Festival. Closer to home, it was selected for the Ajyal Film Festival, completing a journey through audiences as varied as the cultures they come from.

The title is the key to the film. In Arabic, sanad means support: the person you lean on when the ground shifts. The word captures both the emotional core of the story and the collaborative spirit that brought it to the screen.

The film follows Ali and Jassim, whose seemingly innocent prank turns into a tit-for-tat game of revenge until an unexpected moment puts their relationship to the test. Moving between humour, suspense and tenderness, it shows how sibling rivalry, for all its sparring, can give way to courage, loyalty and unconditional support.

“I've always been drawn to stories that find something meaningful in ordinary human experiences,” said al-Nasr.“With SANAD, I wanted to explore the relationship between siblings: the teasing, the competition, the little conflicts, but also the instinct to protect one another when it truly matters.”

That instinct, it seems, needs no translation. The film's journey reflects the growing reach of Qatari storytelling and shows that a tale rooted in one family's home can speak to audiences of every culture and background.

For al-Nasr, the awards are only part of the reward.“Bringing SANAD to audiences around the world has been incredibly rewarding, but what makes this journey truly special is how the story came to life,” she said.“Filmmaking is a collective effort, and I'm deeply grateful to our talented cast and crew for their dedication and belief in this project, and to the Doha Film Institute for the encouragement and support.”

“These achievements belong to everyone who was part of the journey, and I couldn't be happier to share this moment with them,” she added.

SANAD marks another milestone in a creative path that has taken al-Nasr across film, theatre and visual storytelling. She continues to explore human connection, fresh perspectives and the power of stories to bring people together.

Sanad London Independent Film Awards Sweden Film Awards Qatari film