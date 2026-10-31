Qatar Boat Show Promises A Dazzling Spectacle

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Old Doha Port is set to transform into a spectacular showcase of luxury yachts, cutting-edge marine technology and dazzling entertainment as the third edition of Qatar Boat Show gets under way on November 4.

Running until November 7, the four-day event will bring together some of the world's leading yacht manufacturers and marine exhibitors, offering visitors a blend of maritime innovation, luxury lifestyle experiences and cultural attractions against the picturesque backdrop of Doha's historic harbour.

Old Doha Port announced that all preparations for the much-anticipated event have been completed, with an expanded international presence and an entertainment programme featuring nightly fireworks, drone displays, live music and film blade-->

The show has recorded a 30% increase in participation from GCC exhibitors compared with the previous edition, while 70% of exhibitors are returning this year, reflecting its growing appeal and strengthening position on the international maritime calendar.

Visitors will have the opportunity to step aboard an impressive range of vessels, from magnificent mega yachts and superyachts to sleek speedboats and specialised fishing boats, gaining a close-up view of the craftsmanship, sophisticated design and advanced technology behind modern boatbuilding.

Beyond the vessels, the show promises an immersive waterfront experience, combining luxury brand showcases, distinctive dining options, floating cafés and a lively programme of cultural and entertainment activities.

Six dedicated exhibition areas will cater to different interests across the marine industry, from luxury yachting and technological innovation to recreational fishing and maritime lifestyle products.

The Oceanic Display will showcase mega yachts, superyachts and vessels exceeding 15 metres in length, while the Shoreline Display, the event's largest outdoor exhibition area, will feature boats measuring up to 35 feet alongside a diverse selection of marine lifestyle products.

The GCC Pavilion will highlight the Gulf region's maritime heritage and emerging innovations, providing a platform for regional exhibitors to showcase their expertise and contributions to the industry.

Technology enthusiasts and marine professionals can explore the latest equipment, services and technological solutions at Equip Pro, while Hooks & Reels will cater to recreational fishing enthusiasts with an extensive selection of rods, reels, hooks and premium fishing accessories.

Adding a cultural dimension to the event, Qatar Boat Show has partnered with Qatar Creates and Doha Film Institute to present daily film screenings featuring works by Qatari and Qatar-based filmmakers.

As evening falls, the waterfront will take on a festive atmosphere, with spectacular fireworks, choreographed drone displays and pyrotechnic performances lighting up the skies above Old Doha Port.

Live music, waterfront dining and luxury lifestyle attractions will further enhance the visitor experience, turning the exhibition into a destination for families, marine enthusiasts and visitors seeking entertainment beyond the boats themselves.

Set against a harbour deeply connected to Qatar's seafaring past, the event will also celebrate the country's maritime identity while showcasing its growing ambitions as a destination for luxury yachting, marine innovation and waterfront tourism.

With its combination of international exhibitors, regional participation and an expanded entertainment offering, Qatar Boat Show 2026 aims to deliver an experience that extends well beyond a conventional marine exhibition.

Old Doha Port Qatar Boat Show luxury yachts maritime innovation