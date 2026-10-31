Quad Joint Press Release On Economic Prosperity And Security

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The text of the following statement was released by the Secretary of State of the United States, the Foreign Minister of Australia, the External Affairs Minister of India, and the Foreign Minister of Japan.

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The Secretary of State of the United States and the Foreign Ministers of Australia, India, and Japan met in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 31, 2026, to discuss progress on ongoing Quad initiatives and reaffirm their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The Quad ministers underscored the importance of economic security in maintaining global stability and prosperity. They reiterated their commitment to building reliable and open global supply chains and trusted and resilient infrastructure. They expressed grave concerns regarding economic coercion, including through arbitrary export restrictions, as well as non-market policies and practices that result in overcapacity to disrupt global supply chains in critical industries. Recognizing the importance of critical sea lanes, the uninterrupted flow of commerce, energy security, and the unhindered passage and safety of maritime crews and vessels without the imposition of tolls, they reiterated the absolute necessity to protect and preserve navigational rights and freedoms in the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea, and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in accordance with international law as reflected in UNCLOS.

The Quad ministers highlighted the importance of Super Intelligence (SI)* and initiatives like Pax Silica to the future of economic growth and expressed their intent to provide over $85 million of technical and financial assistance to support access to trusted SI across the Indo-Pacific, including through the Quad SI Accelerator.

The Quad ministers expressed their deep concern about the proliferation of online and cyber scams that pose a threat to national and international peace and security. They condemned the criminal groups running the scam operations and trafficking people and forcing them to defraud our citizens, stealing tens of billions of dollars annually of hard-earned wealth from our respective countries. The Quad countries committed to dismantling these operations and holding transnational criminal groups and their leaders accountable.

The Quad ministers expressed their condolences for those who lost their lives during the flash floods of August 26, 2026, and underscored their shared commitment to supporting partners in times of need. They recognized India's leading role as the first responder to Nepal's rescue, along with the significant support to Nepal from all Quad countries.

The Quad ministers welcomed progress on key initiatives bolstering the prosperity of the Indo-Pacific, including:

Economic Prosperity and Security

· Securing Critical Minerals Supply Chains: Under the Quad Critical Minerals Initiative Framework announced in May 2026, Quad countries have strengthened their cooperation on critical mineral supply chains, working together to recover critical minerals from electronics waste and scrap materials to reduce reliance on any single supplier. They welcomed private sector-led investment in waste collection networks, processing plants, and refineries, and work with Quad countries to establish trusted critical minerals recycling value chains. They welcomed the U.S. commitment to provide $10 million to promote infrastructure and facilities in India and ASEAN countries that recover critical minerals from waste. Quad countries look forward to exploring streamlining export and import procedures to facilitate the transboundary movement of recyclable materials and strengthen the implementation of existing regulations.

· Supporting Energy Security in the Indo-Pacific: In September, the Quad convened the first-ever Quad Fuel Security Forum and discussed our commitment to advancing fuel security in the Indo-Pacific, including by strengthening their respective strategic petroleum reserves and stockholdings.

· Advancing Ports Infrastructure in Fiji: Quad countries are actively working with the Government of Fiji on infrastructure modernization projects for key ports at Suva, Lautoka, and Rokobili. This includes through the U.S. Millennium Challenge Corporation, which is supporting Fiji in developing a Port Strategic Development Framework, and the Government of Australia, which is assessing the feasibility of a new transshipment port facility.

· Building Infrastructure Capability Across the Indo-Pacific: To date, Quad countries have provided more than 2000 infrastructure fellowships across the Pacific, Southeast Asia, and South Asia providing critical skills to Indo-Pacific nations to support a stronger and more resilient region.

· Advancing Commercial Diplomacy: The Quad ministers announced the first-ever Quad Business Leaders' Forum that will convene industry leaders, government, and policy experts from Quad countries to foster greater ties across our public and private sectors, including the promotion of commercial deals in key sectors. Quad export credit agencies, building on their 2024 Memorandum of Cooperation, will convene in Tokyo on November 18 to identify opportunities for practical cooperation, further demonstrating our commitment to deepening economic cooperation.

· Progressing Secure and Resilient Digital Connectivity in the Indo-Pacific: Quad countries continue to accelerate efforts to develop trusted, redundant, and high-speed cable routes in the region and share best practices to manage secure and resilient undersea data cables.

Maritime and Transnational Security

· Making the Seas Safer: The second Quad-at-Sea Ship Observer mission successfully sailed from Chennai, India, to Perth, Australia from September 25 to October 7 with representatives from all four Quad countries aboard an Indian Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Vessel, a significant step toward strengthening Quad maritime interoperability to address unlawful maritime activities.

· Strengthening Maritime Collaboration: The Quad countries look forward to holding their first exercise under the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration initiative at Sea Dragon 2027. The initiative was announced in May by the Secretary and Foreign Ministers in New Delhi to enhance information sharing and maritime domain awareness.

· Improving Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA): The Quad countries are pleased to announce the first Quad Maritime Domain Awareness Track 1.5 Symposium under the Quad Maritime Training Initiative (MAITRI) in early 2027, which will provide a platform for regional partners to discuss MDA approaches, technologies, and information sharing.

Critical and Emerging Technology

· Trusted Communications Networks: In the spirit of the Quad Leaders' endorsement of the Call to Action for 6G Leadership and Security, Quad countries committed to identifying priority countries for cooperation on trusted advanced communication technologies, including 5G, 6G, Open Radio Access Networks (RAN), and SI* RAN developing a pipeline of trusted 5G projects, as well as exploring future cooperation on SI* RAN.

· Semiconductor and SI* Hardware: Quad countries reinforced the need to build secure, resilient, and trusted supply chains for advanced, leading-edge semiconductors and SI* hardware. They will launch a new effort to identify semiconductor and SI* supply chain chokepoints before they cause disruptions.

· Digital Identity Standards: Quad countries continue to advance efforts to map digital identity standards, making it easier for our public and private sectors to work together.

· Deepening Cooperation on Cyber Security: This month, Quad Cyber Senior Officials met and pledged to continue advancing Quad countries' unique capabilities to support a trusted and resilient cybersecurity environment in the Indo-Pacific region.

Humanitarian Assistance and Emergency Response

· Building Capacity to Respond to Disasters: The Quad continues to improve capabilities to respond to natural disasters via its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Partnership. Australia, Japan, and the United States will send observers to India's Annual Joint Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Exercise (AJHE-26) in November to build shared capacity to respond to natural disasters.

· Developing Shared Logistics Capabilities: The Quad countries made significant progress toward the development of the Indo-Pacific Logistics Network (IPLN) Standard Operating Procedures, during the second IPLN Tabletop Exercise (TTX) hosted by Japan's Ministry of Defense in September. This will facilitate swift and effective response to natural disasters in the Indo-Pacific region. The Quad countries will continue advancing their shared humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) logistics capacity, including at the next IPLN exercise to be held at the next Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise.

We look forward to the convening of the Quad Leaders' Summit, the next Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting, and continuing our engagements that advance peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

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* In Australia, India, and Japan, 'Super Intelligence' refers to 'artificial intelligence.'