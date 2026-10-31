ELLERY VANE's NEW PSYCHOLOGICAL THRILLER THAT's NOT HOW I KILLED HIM ARRIVES NOVEMBER 1

That's Not How I Killed Him

A confession should answer the question. In Ellery Vane's newest novel, the truth becomes even harder to find.

- Ellery Vane, AuthorNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ELLERY VANE EXPLORES THE UNRELIABILITY OF CONFESSION IN NEW PSYCHOLOGICAL THRILLERWhat happens when someone confesses to a killing, but the evidence suggests the story is wrong?That question drives THAT'S NOT HOW I KILLED HIM, the latest psychological thriller from author Ellery Vane, scheduled for publication November 1, 2026. The novel examines deception, manipulated evidence, and the consequences of believing a version of events before the full truth emerges.At the center of the story is Nora Mercer, a woman whose account of a violent encounter with Daniel becomes increasingly difficult to reconcile with what others claim to know. Elise Harper holds information that could change the understanding of what happened, while the emergence of conflicting evidence raises questions about who is telling the truth and why.As the narrative develops, the distinction between responsibility, guilt, and confession becomes central to the mystery. The novel considers how people interpret evidence, how personal relationships influence credibility, and how easily an incomplete account can become an accepted truth."A confession can sound definitive, even when it leaves the most important questions unanswered," said Vane. "I wanted to explore what happens when people become certain of something before they understand the full story."The novel also examines the influence of digital evidence on public perception. Through the circulation of recordings and competing accounts, the characters confront the difficulty of separating authentic information from deliberate manipulation."One of the questions behind the story is how quickly certainty can form around information that appears convincing," Vane said. "The characters have to reconsider not only what they believe happened, but why they believed it in the first place."The book's cover reflects the novel's atmosphere of uncertainty, depicting a deserted dock extending into a dark lake, a distant cabin, and a red scarf. The imagery introduces themes of isolation, disappearance, and unresolved questions without revealing the central mystery.THAT'S NOT HOW I KILLED HIM continues Vane's exploration of psychological suspense, interpersonal deception, and the consequences of hidden truths. The author's fiction focuses on characters whose understanding of events changes as new information emerges.The novel will be available through Amazon beginning November 1, 2026.About Ellery VaneEllery Vane writes psychological thrillers exploring deception, identity, memory, and the instability of perceived truth. Vane's novels examine the relationships between personal choices, concealed motives, and the stories people construct about themselves and others.Additional information about the author and published works is available at .Book InformationTitle: THAT'S NOT HOW I KILLED HIMAuthor: Ellery Vane, PhDGenre: Psychological ThrillerPublication Date: November 1, 2026Amazon:Author Website:

Ellery Vane| Psychological Thriller Author

ELLERY VANE, Independent Publications

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ELLERY VANE'S NEW PSYCHOLOGICAL THRILLER THAT'S NOT HOW I KILLED HIM ARRIVES NOVEMBER 1 News Provided By Ellery Vane November 01, 2026, 03:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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