Owaisi Slams Karnataka Govt Over Developmental Deficits In Bidar Region

Owaisi Targets Karnataka Government Over Regional Disparities

Launching a sharp counter-offensive against critics and the Congress-led government in Karnataka, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi cited state economic reports and the socio-economic caste census to underline the acute backwardness of Bidar and the Muslim community, asking opponents whether he was to blame for the region's glaring developmental deficit.

Addressing a public gathering in Bidar here, the Hyderabad MP mounted pressure on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's administration by pointing out that Bidar's poverty index of 11.25 stands significantly worse than the state average of 7.58, while also highlighting sharp disparities in literacy and per capita income to question the ruling dispensation's welfare track record.

Economic Data and Socio-Economic Concerns

"The literacy rate in Bagdal is 65 per cent, while for Karnataka as a whole, it is 75 per cent. Am I responsible for this too? The Karnataka Economic Survey states that the per capita income in Bagdal is Rs 1,75,000, whereas for the whole of Karnataka, it is Rs 3,75,000. Who is responsible for this?" Owaisi questioned.

Highlighting the findings of the socio-economic survey commissioned during Siddaramaiah's previous tenure, the AIMIM chief said the report itself reveals the severe deprivation faced by the minority community. "A Social, Educational, and Caste Census was conducted in Karnataka during Siddaramaiah's tenure. The report examines livelihood, where Muslims rank 32-the lowest possible-with 27 per cent of Muslims falling in that category. They are that far behind on the index. In terms of livelihood, Muslims are the most backward," Owaisi said.

Further underlining regional disparity in northern Karnataka, Owaisi highlighted the gap in poverty levels between Bidar district and the rest of the state. "In Bidar district, the poverty index stands at 11.25, while for the state of Karnataka, it is 7.58," he noted, questioning the delivery of welfare schemes and developmental allocations in the region.

Upcoming National Population Census Details

Owaisi's remarks come amid ongoing political debates over the implementation and findings of the Karnataka Social and Educational Survey (caste census) and regional development in the Kalyana Karnataka belt. Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday notified the schedule for the second phase of Census 2027, with the population enumeration exercise to be conducted from January 25 to February 28, 2027, followed by a revisional round from March 1 to 5.

The MHA's notification mentions that the exercise will be undertaken in all states and Union Territories, except Manipur (until further declaration), Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Ladakh and the snow-bound non-synchronous areas of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. The ministry has provided an option for self-enumeration from January 10 to 24, 2027, ahead of the commencement of the house-to-house population enumeration. The reference date for the census has been fixed at 00:00 hours on March 1, 2027.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Census Act, 1948 (37 of 1948) read with rules 6A and 6D of the Census Rules, 1990, the Central Government hereby declares that in all States and Union territories of India except the State of Manipur (till further declaration), the States of Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, the Union territory of Ladakh and the snow-bound non-synchronous areas of the State of Himachal Pradesh and the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir the conduct of census of the population shall be undertaken from the 25th January, 2027 to the 28th February, 2027 with a revisional round from the 1st March., 2027 to the 5th March, 2027." (ANI)

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