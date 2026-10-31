Mohun Bagan Defeats Punjab FC 2-1 To Claim Top Spot In ISL Standings

Mohun Bagan Clinch Victory Over Punjab FC

Punjab FC narrowly went down 1-2 to Mohun Bagan despite a spirited performance in Match 21 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Saturday, October 31, 2026. The Shers took an early lead in the third minute through Alfred Planas Moya, but Mohun Bagan fought back to take the lead with first-half strikes from Lee Erwin and Dejan Drazic.

The defeat ended Punjab FC's unbeaten start to the season, leaving them fourth in the table with seven points from four matches. Mohun Bagan, meanwhile, moved temporarily to the top with nine points from the same number of matches. Head coach Pavlos Dermitzakis made just one change to the starting XI, with the in-form Konsam Sanathoi Singh replacing Muhammad Suhail in attack. Meanwhile, former Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis named a strong Mohun Bagan lineup which included former Punjab players Tekcham Abhishek Singh and Samir Zeljkovic, as per a press release.

Match Breakdown and Tactical Shifts

Punjab FC made their trademark aggressive start, taking the lead just two minutes and 39 seconds into the match. Alfred Planas Moya released Sanathoi Singh down the left wing before receiving the ball back from the young winger. The Spaniard then dribbled past two defenders and unleashed a powerful effort from outside the box, which found the back of the net through the hands of Vishal Kaith. The Shers continued to press Mohun Bagan high up the pitch, denying the defenders time and space to build from the back. Manglenthang Kipgen tested the goalkeeper with an effort from the edge of the box, but his shot was struck straight at Vishal Kaith.

Mohun Bagan Strikes Back

Mohun Bagan were forced into an early substitution in the 12th minute, with Anirudh Thapa replacing the injured Sahal Abdul Samad. Mohun Bagan settled into the game and began to gain control in midfield before equalising in the 18th minute. Subhashish Bose won possession from Kipgen inside Punjab FC's half, and Anirudh Thapa quickly played the ball to Lee Erwin. The Scottish striker turned and unleashed a left-footed shot into the bottom corner, beating a diving Arshdeep Singh to level the scores. The tempo dropped after a frantic opening phase, with both teams looking to gain greater control of the game. Clear-cut chances were hard to come by, although Zeljković forced a save from the goalkeeper at the end of a well-worked move.

Mohun Bagan took the lead three minutes before half-time through a long-range effort from Dejan Dražić. The winger cut inside from the flank and created space before taking a right-footed shot from 25 yards. The effort took a slight deflection off Bijoy Varghese and found the back of the net past Arshdeep, who saw the ball late through the crowd of players. Moments later Zeljkovic once again forced Arshdeep into a save, which the goalkeeper palmed into the path of Lee Erwin, but Khaimingthang Lhungdim made an important touch to take the ball away from the striker to keep the score at 2-1 into halftime.

Second Half Intensity and Defensive Resilience

Dermitzakis made two changes at half-time, bringing on Muhammad Suhail for Manglenthang Kipgen and Karish Soram for left-back Muhammad Uvais, injecting fresh energy into the wide areas. Sanathoi was shifted to the right wing for Suhail to play in his favoured left wing. The Shers started the second half with renewed intent, pressing higher up the pitch and looking to create opportunities in the opposition half. They dominated midfield during the opening 15 minutes after the restart but struggled to turn their pressure into clear-cut chances, with their attempts failing to trouble Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith.

Mohun Bagan were content to absorb pressure and look for opportunities on the counter-attack. Substitute Liston Colaco pounced on a loose ball from Ricky Shabong and surged into the Punjab FC half before releasing Lee Erwin at the edge of the box. With only the goalkeeper to beat, the striker fired straight at Arshdeep Singh, who made himself big and produced a fine save to deny the Scottish forward. Moments later, Vishal Kaith produced a fine save at the other end to deny Alfred Planas Moya. Mickaël Malsa, making his debut for Punjab FC, released the Spaniard, who shrugged off Abhishek Meitei and Rahul Bheke before attempting to chip the goalkeeper. Kaith reacted sharply and pulled off a strong left-handed save to keep Mohun Bagan in front.

With Punjab FC pushing more players forward in search of an equaliser, spaces opened up for Mohun Bagan to exploit, with Liston Colaco making an impact. After a mazy run, the winger found Manvir Singh unmarked at the edge of the box, but the forward's effort was kept out by Arshdeep Singh, who made a low save with his foot. Moments later, the Punjab FC goalkeeper was called into action again, diving to his left to produce a brilliant save and deny Liston. The Shers struggled to get out of their own box as Mohun Bagan piled on the pressure, but their defence held firm. Punjab FC threw everything forward in the closing minutes in search of an equaliser, but Mohun Bagan withstood the late onslaught, with Vishal Kaith making a couple of important saves. The Shers were unable to find a way through as their unbeaten start to the season came to an end at the Salt Lake Stadium.

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