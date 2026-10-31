Traders Oppose Mega INDIA Bloc Rally In Delhi Over Diwali Trade Loss

Traders Oppose Mega Rally During Festive Season

Traders across Delhi's major commercial hubs have strongly opposed the INDIA bloc's mega rally scheduled for November 1 at Ramlila Maidan, warning that holding a massive political gathering in the heart of the capital during the peak Diwali shopping season will paralyse wholesale markets, disrupt daily livelihoods, and cause business losses exceeding ₹2,000 crore.

Speaking to ANI here, key office-bearers of the Automotive Parts Merchant Association (APMA), based at Kashmere Gate-one of Asia's largest auto parts wholesale markets-clarified that while they are not opposed to democratic protests, the timing and choice of venue are disastrous for trade.

Concerns Over Economic and Humanitarian Impact

Terming the choice of venue and timing disastrous for retail and wholesale commerce, APMA members urged the administration to intervene, stating that gridlock and panic among outstation buyers would hit wholesale trade within a three-kilometre radius of Old Delhi and push thousands of daily-wage labourers into severe financial distress. APMA President Vinay Narang said holding the rally in the centre of the capital right ahead of Diwali would choke key arterial wholesale hubs. "We are not aligned with any political party, nor are we against democratic protests. But the timing and the venue are completely wrong. Ramlila Maidan is located in the middle of Asia's largest commercial zone-with major markets like Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Daryaganj, Mori Gate, and Kashmere Gate within a three-kilometre radius," Narang said.

"Organisers are claiming that around 10 lakh people will assemble. Accommodating such a crowd would require thousands of buses and vehicles, leading to massive traffic snarls and completely disrupting festive shopping. Outside buyers carry cash to purchase inventory; whenever such rallies take place, outstation traders avoid visiting Delhi for nearly three days before and after due to fear and disruption. We had requested the organisers to shift the event to outer Delhi locations like Badli or Burari grounds, or defer the dates, but to no avail," Narang added.

Impact on Informal Workers

Raising alarm over the humanitarian and economic fallout on informal workers, APMA Vice President Ravinder Singh Kohli said the rally would leave the city's poorest without an income during the festival season. "Delhi pays billions in taxes to the government, yet core commercial centres are turned into fortresses. The worst hit are the daily-wage earners, coolies, porters, and cart-pullers who depend on daily earnings of Rs 200–300 to feed their families. When outside buyers stop coming due to panic and road restrictions, these poor workers' household stoves do not light up, and they go to bed hungry," Kohli said, urging authorities and the police administration not to permit rallies that paralyse the commercial heart of Delhi.

APMA General Secretary Dharampal Ratra warned that the financial damage to Delhi's trading community would run into thousands of crores. "Traders from all over the country arrive in Delhi a week before Diwali to make major festive purchases worth crores. Bringing the city to a standstill right at this moment will cause an estimated trade loss of over Rs 2,000 crore. Rallies should be organised in open areas outside the city where they do not obstruct public mobility or choke primary commercial routes," Ratra said.

Political Stance on the Rally

The trade representatives urged the administration and authorities to designate protest sites away from dense transit and wholesale markets so festive commerce and livelihoods remain protected. Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday urged protesters attending the November 1 INDIA bloc mega rally to support Delhi traders on the festive occasion of Diwali. In a post on X, Gandhi emphasised that the INDIA bloc rally will not financially harm traders. The Congress leader accused the BJP of spreading rumours of the rally disrupting business among the trader community in Delhi. While extending his greetings for Diwali, the Congress leader declared that lakhs of march participants would buy goods directly from traders' shops on the day of the rally.

"Namaskar, Tomorrow, lakhs of people are coming to Delhi for the Ramlila March. It is the festive season. The time of Diwali, Chhath, and Bhai Dooj has arrived. I want those lakhs of people coming to Delhi from outside to support the traders here. Protest, march, hold rallies, and along with that, do a little shopping too - it will benefit the traders. I know the rally will not harm the traders. The BJP is scared; that's why it's spreading rumours. But let's do both. Tomorrow there will be a march, there will be a rally, and lakhs of people will buy goods from the small shops of our traders. Much love to all of you. Happy Diwali. Jai Hind," said Gandhi.

Gandhi's remarks came after the Chamber of Trade and Industry and the Federation of Sadar Bazar Traders Association requested Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to defer the INDIA bloc's November 1 mega rally at Ramlila Maidan. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)