Beammed Inc. To Showcase Point-Of-Care Screening Solutions At The HEDIS & Quality Improvement Summit 2026 In Baltimore

MENAFN - GetNews)"MiniOmni Bone Density Scanner & AI Fundus Camera"BeamMed Inc. will attend the HEDIS & Quality Improvement Summit 2026, November 3-5 at the Baltimore Marriott Inner Harbor at Camden Yards, showcasing the Sunlight MiniOmniTM portable bone density scanner and AI-powered fundus camera for healthcare leaders focused on quality performance, care-gap closure, and year-round HEDIS readiness.

Plantation, FL - October 31, 2026 - HEDIS performance is no longer a once-a-year scramble. Health plans and provider organizations are being asked to manage year-round HEDIS readiness while improving member experience, strengthening payer-provider collaboration, and adapting to new measures. The real challenge is making preventive screening easier to complete, document, and report across the entire care network.

BeamMed Inc. will exhibit at the HEDIS & Quality Improvement Summit 2026, taking place November 3-5, 2026 at the Baltimore Marriott Inner Harbor at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland. The summit brings together healthcare leaders to enhance quality performance, collaboration, and year-round HEDIS readiness through data-driven strategies and industry insights.

Why the HEDIS & Quality Improvement Summit Matters

As a conference dedicated specifically to HEDIS insights, the summit gives quality leaders, health plan teams, and provider organizations a focused setting to compare strategies, learn from peers, and prepare for the measurement year ahead.

Key areas of discussion include:



Year-round HEDIS preparedness: Moving beyond end-of-year chart chases toward continuous measure management

Payer and provider collaboration: Aligning health plans and care teams around shared quality goals

Member experience: Improving how patients access and complete recommended care

HEDIS and risk adjustment: Connecting quality and risk programs for a more complete view of member health New measures and trends: Understanding how evolving specifications affect quality strategy

For BeamMed, the summit is a chance to show how accessible diagnostic technology can turn quality strategy into completed screenings. When testing happens during a routine visit, care gaps can be addressed on the spot instead of through follow-up referrals that members may never complete.

Point-of-Care Screening That Supports HEDIS Performance

BeamMed will highlight two point-of-care solutions aligned with preventive screening priorities tied to diabetic eye exams and osteoporosis management. The Sunlight MiniOmni portable bone density scanner uses quantitative ultrasound technology to deliver non-invasive, radiation-free bone density assessment in physician offices, clinics, pharmacies, mobile programs, and other care settings. Its compact design and fast reporting help make osteoporosis screening part of everyday workflows.

MiniOmni advantages for quality and provider teams include:



Portable deployment: Bring bone density assessment directly to more care locations

Radiation-free testing: Support safe, non-invasive screening and ongoing monitoring

Fast results: Produce an easy-to-understand report within minutes Flexible use: Measure patients across a wide age range with optional multi-site capability

BeamMed will also feature its AI-powered fundus camera, a handheld retinal screening solution built for on-the-spot detection of diabetic retinopathy. It delivers autonomous AI results in less than 60 seconds and can be operated by a trained healthcare professional, helping primary care and community settings complete retinal exams for members living with diabetes without a separate eye-care appointment.

What Attendees Can Explore with BeamMed in Baltimore

Quality improvement leaders, HEDIS program managers, health plan executives, and provider network teams can meet with BeamMed throughout the summit to explore how portable diagnostics fit their screening goals. Conversations can include:



Live demonstrations: See the MiniOmni and AI fundus camera in action at the point of care

Care-gap strategy: Discuss how in-office screening can help close gaps earlier in the measurement year

Workflow integration: Identify where screening fits across clinics, mobile programs, and in-home care Program rollout: Review operational considerations for deploying screening across a network

Browse BeamMed's upcoming events and plan to connect in Baltimore. To schedule a meeting about product fit, workflows, or pricing, contact BeamMed.

About BeamMed Inc.

BeamMed's product line offers innovative, non-invasive diagnostic solutions focused on bone and ocular health. Widely used across clinics, hospitals, and mobile healthcare programs throughout the U.S., these tools are designed to make early detection more accessible, efficient, and accurate. With a strong emphasis on usability and clinical performance, BeamMed's offerings continue to support the advancement of preventive care nationwide.

To learn more about these next-generation diagnostic tools, visit the following pages:



Learn more about the Mini Omni Portable Bone Density Scanner Discover the AI-Powered Fundus Camera for intelligent eye screening

These innovations represent the future of preventive care-accessible, accurate, and ready to make a difference in healthcare settings across the country.