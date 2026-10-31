St. Louis CMM Calibration And Repair Announces On-Site CMM Calibration Services For Aerospace And Defense Suppliers Across Eastern Missouri And Southern Illinois

MENAFN - GetNews) Aerospace, defense and automotive suppliers across eastern Missouri and southern Illinois now have access to on-site CMM calibration, CMM repair, gage calibration and dimensional inspection from a regional provider.

ST. LOUIS, MO - October 31, 2026 - St. Louis CMM Calibration and Repair (211 N Broadway, 23rd Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102, (314) 451-8979) announced on-site and ship-in coordinate measuring machine calibration services for aerospace, defense and automotive suppliers across eastern Missouri and southern Illinois. The company provides CMM calibration, CMM repair, gage calibration and dimensional inspection to production facilities that depend on precise measurement to hold tolerance, pass source inspection and keep AS9100 and IATF 16949 quality systems audit-ready. The St. Louis region is anchored by a dense cluster of aerospace and defense prime and subcontractor operations, and many of the smaller suppliers in that chain face the same source-inspection requirements as the primes without matching in-house metrology staff. The service area reaches St. Charles, Hazelwood, Fenton and O'Fallon, giving regional suppliers local access instead of shipping equipment out of state and waiting on a return certificate.

Aerospace and defense suppliers across the region answer to prime contractors and AS9100 auditors that treat an out-of-calibration coordinate measuring machine as a finding, not a footnote. A machine that drifts out of tolerance can pass bad parts through source inspection for weeks before a customer catches it, and the resulting corrective action plan can hold up payment on completed work. Automotive suppliers feeding stamping and assembly plants face the same exposure under IATF 16949, where a missed calibration date turns into a PPAP delay rather than a line item. Shops in Wentzville, Belleville, Illinois and Granite City carry that same exposure as plants closer to downtown St. Louis. An on-site CMM calibration plan keeps inspection records current between audits.

Service offerings include CMM calibration, volumetric compensation and probe calibration on bridge, gantry and horizontal-arm machines from Zeiss, Hexagon, Wenzel and Mitutoyo, plus CMM repair and maintenance, gage calibration for hand gages and fixtures, and CMM programming support for first-article and production part verification. Larger CMMs are calibrated on-site, while portable gages and smaller fixtures can ship in on a recurring schedule that is set up once and then runs without a repeat phone call each quarter. All calibrations are performed by an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory, with NIST-traceable certificates issued on completion so suppliers have gage calibration and CMM programming services documentation that satisfies prime contractor and auditor requirements.

Extended coverage reaches Washington, Cape Girardeau, Decatur, Illinois, Quincy and Peoria, placing eastern Missouri and southern Illinois within one calibration area rather than requiring separate vendors across the river. Suppliers that need an overdue CMM calibration brought current, or want to consolidate gage calibration and dimensional inspection work under one regional vendor ahead of a customer or DCMA audit, can contact St. Louis CMM Calibration and Repair to check availability. A single regional provider also simplifies the supplier-approval paperwork that quality teams would otherwise redo for every new calibration house added to an approved vendor list. Aerospace, defense and automotive suppliers across the region can schedule a calibration directly, and suppliers researching a regional provider can view our chamberofcommerce listing for additional background on service coverage.

About the Company

St. Louis CMM Calibration and Repair provides coordinate measuring machine calibration, CMM repair, gage calibration, dimensional inspection and CMM programming for aerospace, defense and automotive suppliers across eastern Missouri and southern Illinois, including St. Louis, St. Charles, Hazelwood, Fenton, O'Fallon, Wentzville, Belleville, Granite City, Washington, Cape Girardeau, Decatur, Quincy and Peoria. On-site and ship-in scheduling keeps service convenient and regional. All calibrations are performed by an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory, with NIST-traceable certificates issued on completion. Located at 211 N Broadway, 23rd Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102. Call (314) 451-8979 or visit cmmcalibrationstlouis.

Contact

Kevin, Owner St. Louis CMM Calibration and Repair 211 N Broadway, 23rd Floor St. Louis, MO 63102 Phone: (314) 451-8979 Email:... Website: cmmcalibrationstlouis