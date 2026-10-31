Cincinnati CMM Calibration And Repair Launches On-Site CMM Calibration Services For Aerospace Suppliers Across Southwest Ohio And The Ohio Valley

MENAFN - GetNews) Aerospace suppliers, automotive stamping plants and precision machining operations across southwest Ohio and the Ohio Valley now have access to on-site CMM calibration, CMM repair and gage calibration from a local provider.

CINCINNATI, OH - October 31, 2026 - Cincinnati CMM Calibration and Repair (133 W 4th Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202, (513) 757-8633) launched on-site and ship-in coordinate measuring machine calibration services for aerospace suppliers, automotive stamping plants and precision machining operations across southwest Ohio and the Ohio Valley. The company provides CMM calibration, CMM repair, gage calibration and dimensional inspection to production facilities that depend on precise measurement to hold tolerance, pass first-article inspection and keep quality systems audit-ready under AS9100 and IATF 16949. The Ohio Valley's aerospace supply chain runs deep, with jet engine and airframe component work subcontracted down through several tiers of machine shops that each carry their own first-article and PPAP obligations. The service area reaches West Chester Township, Mason, Sharonville and Evendale, giving regional manufacturers local access instead of shipping equipment out of state and waiting on a return certificate.

Aerospace suppliers across the Ohio Valley answer to AS9100 auditors and prime contractors who treat a coordinate measuring machine running past its calibration date as a nonconformance. A machine that drifts out of tolerance can pass bad parts through first-article inspection for weeks before a program quality engineer catches it, and the resulting corrective action can delay a shipment and a customer approval at the same time. Automotive stamping plants face a parallel risk under IATF 16949, where a lapsed calibration turns a routine PPAP submission into a rejected one. Shops in Hamilton, Middletown and Lebanon carry that same exposure as plants closer to downtown Cincinnati. An on-site dimensional inspection program keeps measurement records current between audits.

Service offerings include CMM calibration, volumetric compensation and probe calibration on bridge and gantry machines from Hexagon, Zeiss, Mitutoyo and Faro, plus CMM repair and maintenance, gage calibration for hand gages and fixtures, and CMM programming support for PPAP dimensional support and first-article inspection. Both on-site and ship-in service are available, scheduled around each plant's production calendar instead of a fixed inspection window, with expedited visits available when an unplanned CMM failure puts a production line on hold. All calibrations are performed by an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory, with NIST-traceable certificates issued on completion so manufacturers have CMM repair and volumetric compensation services documentation that satisfies prime contractor and auditor requirements.

Extended coverage reaches Dayton, Florence, Kentucky, Covington, Erlanger and Greensburg, Indiana, placing southwest Ohio and the Ohio Valley within one calibration area rather than requiring separate vendors across state lines. Manufacturers that need an overdue CMM calibration brought current, or want to move gage calibration and dimensional inspection work to a single provider ahead of a customer or DCAA audit, can contact Cincinnati CMM Calibration and Repair to check availability. Consolidating that work with one regional provider also cuts down on the vendor-qualification paperwork a quality team would otherwise repeat for every calibration house on an approved supplier list. Aerospace suppliers, automotive stamping plants and precision machining operations across the region can schedule a calibration directly, and manufacturers wanting more detail on service coverage can learn more about our services.

About the Company

Cincinnati CMM Calibration and Repair provides coordinate measuring machine calibration, CMM repair, gage calibration, dimensional inspection and CMM programming for aerospace suppliers, automotive stamping plants and precision machining operations across southwest Ohio and the Ohio Valley, including Cincinnati, West Chester Township, Mason, Sharonville, Evendale, Hamilton, Middletown, Lebanon, Dayton, Florence, Covington, Erlanger and Greensburg. On-site and ship-in scheduling keeps service convenient and local. All calibrations are performed by an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory, with NIST-traceable certificates issued on completion. Located at 133 W 4th Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Call (513) 757-8633 or visit cmmcalibrationcincinnati.

Contact

Scott, Owner Cincinnati CMM Calibration and Repair 133 W 4th Street Cincinnati, OH 45202 Phone: (513) 757-8633 Email:... Website: cmmcalibrationcincinnati