Coveredfarmers Publishes Plain-English Health Coverage Guides For Farm Households

MENAFN - GetNews) CoveredFarmers, an independent information and referral resource for self-employed farm households, has published plain-English guides to Open Enrollment, renewal notices and estimating farm income, with state guides for Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Tampa, Florida - October 31, 2026 - With the federal Open Enrollment period opening November 1, CoveredFarmers (coveredfarmers), an independent information and referral resource for self-employed farm and ranch households, has published a set of plain-English guides for families who buy their own health coverage, along with state guides for Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The guides arrive in a changed year. The enhanced ACA subsidies expired at the end of 2025, and the IRS says that for 2026 a household above 400 percent of the federal poverty line does not qualify for the premium tax credit. The same 400 percent line applies to 2027 coverage, the year this Open Enrollment is for. Many farm households saw their 2026 renewals arrive with less help attached.

The CoveredFarmers guides cover the questions farm households bring to that decision:



Open Enrollment dates, quoted from healthcare: November 1 to start, December 15 for coverage that begins January 1, and January 15 as the last day, in states that use HealthCare. A few states, including Illinois, run their own marketplace, so check your state's dates.

How to read a renewal notice, and why Marketplace households receive two of them.

How to estimate net farm income for a Marketplace application when income is hard to predict.

What to weigh when one spouse has an employer plan and the other farms.

What to have ready before a call with a licensed advisor. How Marketplace and private health plans differ.

"Two plans can sit within a few dollars of each other and treat a hospital stay completely differently. That gap is why this is a conversation, and sometimes the right answer is to leave things alone," said Ryan Michalek, founder of Michalek Health Solutions, the licensed advisor CoveredFarmers refers readers to.

Readers who want help with their own situation can fill in a short form at coveredfarmers/quote/. It is a short form about their situation, not a medical questionnaire, and it goes to Michalek Health Solutions (NPN 21043091). There is no fee to the reader. CoveredFarmers is compensated for referrals it sends to its licensed partner. Plan availability and features vary by state and eligibility.

The guides are available at coveredfarmers/guides/ and the state guides from the States menu on coveredfarmers.

This is a solicitation for insurance.

About CoveredFarmers

CoveredFarmers is an independent information and referral resource that explains health-coverage options for self-employed farmers, ranchers and 1099 households and connects readers to a licensed insurance advisor, Michalek Health Solutions (NPN 21043091). CoveredFarmers is not an insurance agency or carrier and does not sell, bind or administer coverage. It is compensated for referrals it sends to its licensed partner, and readers are not charged. CoveredFarmers is not affiliated with or endorsed by any government agency.