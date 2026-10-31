MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Who You Gonna Call? FRAUDBUSTERS!

Washington, DC, Oct. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ThinkCareBelieve has released its in-depth report on Week 93 of President Trump's second term, the latest edition of America's Weekly Golden Chronicle. The weekly series has tracked the major accomplishments, developments and events of the administration since January 2025.

This week's edition, themed "Fraudbusters," covers the nationwide crackdown on fraud, a new $1 Million voter fraud reward, child rescues, and new relief for American families and workers. It also lists the tip lines readers can use to report fraud.

Read the full report: Week 93 of the Trump Administration Second Term

This article provides details and direct links to primary sources covering the following:

Who you gonna call when fraud haunts your tax dollars?How did one press conference in Minnesota uncover 115 fraudsters and $8 Billion in suspicious wire payments?What kind of fraud is giving $1 Million reward leading to arrest and conviction?What is "Ghost Fraud," and how did it get busted on Halloween week?$260 billion is the nationwide total so far, how is $72 billion a year now being stopped?Can a single phone call protect a senior from being scammed? How?Why did a former FBI Director just get indicted under the Espionage Act?What happened when an Alaska candidate's name was used to confuse voters?With the Midterms days away, is anything able to stop what's coming?

About ThinkCareBelieve

ThinkCareBelieve champions peace through understanding. Its mission is to build bridges between diverse communities by finding common ground, focusing on shared needs, and working together toward goals that benefit everyone.

Civic engagement is central to that mission. ThinkCareBelieve believes that an informed, active public is essential to justice, and that shining a light on important issues brings accountability. Greater transparency in government can lead to better policies and procedures, and to open, honest communication between Americans and the government that serves them.

America's Weekly Golden Chronicle documents the major events and developments shaping the nation each week, offering readers a trusted reference, a practical resource, and a clear review of the news that matters.

America's Weekly Golden Chronicle here:

How The Children Are Being Found:

The Trump Administration's Agenda for Greatness:

How President Trump Helped Real People:

The Seth Rich FBI Files:

Finding the Children:

Election Integrity:

CONTACT: CONTACT: Joanne COMPANY: ThinkCareBelieve EMAIL:... WEB: thinkcarebelieve.blog