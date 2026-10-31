Mental Health Disability Claims Raise Questions About Evidence And Insurance Coverage

Common medical conditions involving mental health can lead to long term disability claims

October workplace awareness efforts bring attention to the documentation of mental health limitations in disability claims.

- Britney Anne Heath McDonald, Partner, Marc Whitehead & AssociatesHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Depression, anxiety and trauma-related conditions can affect concentration, attendance and the ability to handle workplace demands. During National Disability Employment Awareness Month, disability attorney Marc Whitehead is highlighting how mental health limitations are evaluated in disability claims and why a diagnosis may not provide the complete evidence a claim requires.The Social Security Administration evaluates several categories of mental disorders. Its adult framework considers functioning in areas such as understanding and applying information, interacting with others, maintaining concentration and pace, and adapting or managing oneself. Disability insurance claims are evaluated under the applicable policy, which may use different definitions and requirements.“A diagnosis tells part of the story,” said Whitehead, founder of Marc Whitehead & Associates.“The claim also needs to explain how symptoms affect a person's ability to function at work and what the treatment record shows over time.”A denial may turn on evidence of functional limitations, coverage terms or other eligibility issues. Treatment notes that list symptoms without explaining their effect on work may leave important questions unanswered. Records describing symptom frequency, treatment response and specific limitations can help provide context. The absence of a visible physical injury does not, by itself, resolve whether a person qualifies.Britney Anne Heath McDonald, partner at Marc Whitehead & Associates and longtime leader of the firm's insurance department, which she has overseen since 2015, brings extensive experience in disability law, insurance disputes, and litigation involving individuals wrongfully denied benefits. Her practice includes representing clients navigating complex disability claims, particularly those involving conditions that are not immediately visible. McDonald emphasizes the challenges associated with documenting mental health-related limitations and helping individuals understand how depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and other psychological conditions can affect their ability to maintain employment and qualify for disability benefits.“Mental health conditions can be just as debilitating as physical injuries, yet the limitations are often more difficult to demonstrate through traditional medical evidence,” said McDonald.“Individuals struggling with depression, anxiety, or trauma-related disorders may experience significant challenges with concentration, consistency, and workplace functioning. Our role is to help ensure that the full impact of these conditions is accurately documented and evaluated under the applicable disability standards.”Some disability insurance policies contain provisions that limit benefits for certain mental health conditions. The wording, exceptions and application of those provisions must be examined in the individual policy. Claimants should not assume that all policies treat mental health conditions the same way.The firm encourages people reviewing a denial to identify the stated reasons, the information the decision relied on and the applicable appeal deadline. Relevant evidence may include records from treating clinicians, information about job responsibilities and a documented account of how symptoms affect work. Submissions should accurately reflect the person's condition, including changes with treatment.“Someone can be receiving treatment and still have serious limitations,” Whitehead said.“The question is what the evidence establishes under the rules of the particular benefit program or policy.”Whitehead is available for interviews about mental health disability claims, policy provisions and the documentation of work-related limitations. The topic also provides an opportunity to examine how workplace support and disability benefits address different needs.About Marc Whitehead and AssociatesMarc Whitehead & Associates, Attorneys at Law LLP is a Houston-based law firm representing individuals in matters involving long-term disability insurance, Social Security disability and veterans disability benefits. Founder Marc Whitehead is board-certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and board-certified in Social Security Disability Law by the National Board of Trial Advocacy. For more information, visit or call 866-753-6383.Media contactBianca Bucaram | The Bucaram Public Relations Group713-898-6552 |...disabilitydenials

Bianca A Carrillo Bucaram

The Bucaram Public Relations Group

+1 713-898-6552

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Mental Health Disability Claims Raise Questions About Evidence and Insurance Coverage News Provided By THE BUCARAM PUBLIC RELATIONS Group November 01, 2026, 01:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Law, Social Media



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