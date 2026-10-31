Plumbing Company Offers Whole-Home Inspection To Catch Leaks Early

MENAFN - GetNews) Kingdom Plumbing's $99 Whole-Home Plumbing Inspection covers fixtures, lines, the water heater and water pressure, and every visit includes a written report.

LAS VEGAS - October 31, 2026 - Kingdom Plumbing, a family-owned plumbing company serving the Las Vegas Valley, is offering a $99 Whole-Home Plumbing Inspection to homeowners in Summerlin South. The inspection is booked through the company's office at 3041 Lenoir St, which serves The Willows, Ridgebrook, Summerlin Centre, Spanish Trail and nearby communities.

Many Summerlin South homes sit on slab foundations, with supply lines running through the slab or overhead. A slab leak may show up only as a warm patch of tile or a water bill that jumps without explanation, and an upstairs supply line leak often lands in the ceiling below. Catching either one early is the difference between a repair and a remodel.

Hard water adds to the strain. Water in the valley runs about 16 grains per gallon, according to the Las Vegas Valley Water District, and that scale settles in aerators, fill valves and shutoff valves. Over time it stiffens the shutoff under a sink until it will not turn when a homeowner needs it, and it shortens the working life of a water heater.

Most of the villages this office covers went up between 2000 and 2009, which means a whole street's worth of water heaters, angle stops and pressure-reducing valves were installed within a few years of each other. They also tend to wear out within a few years of each other, so an inspection that looks at the whole system can catch a cluster of small problems before any of them turns into water on the floor.

The $99 Whole-Home Plumbing Inspection gives a homeowner a top-to-bottom look at fixtures, lines, the water heater and water pressure, so problems can be found before they spread. Each inspection includes a written report that the homeowner keeps. The visit covers the plumbing itself and is separate from the company's $99 Water Quality Analysis, which tests the water. "Small leaks and failing shutoff valves do not announce themselves. They sit under a sink or inside a wall until a homeowner finds water where water should not be. A whole-home inspection looks at the fixtures and the lines together, and the written report gives the homeowner something concrete to plan around instead of a list of guesses," said Angel Martinez, Operations Lead, Kingdom Plumbing.

When something turns up, licensed technicians handle leak detection and repair, locating a leak electronically and opening only what they have to. The same team handles water heater repair and replacement, and it installs whole-home water softeners to stop scale at the source.

The inspection is regularly priced higher than $99, is limited to one per household and is not valid on prior service. It may not be combined with other offers.

Kingdom Plumbing was founded in Las Vegas in 2018, holds Nevada Contractors License No. 0085422 and is bonded and insured. Its technicians cover water heater repair and installation, tankless water heaters, sewer and drain service, hydro jetting, leak detection and repair, water treatment and water filtration. Calls are answered 24 hours a day, including for a slab leak found on a weekend.

Homeowners who want the full checklist can learn more at Hours and directions for the Lenoir Street shop are listed with the company's other office details at For more information, visit the Kingdom Plumbing website at, and appointments are available by phone at 702-623-9394.

About Kingdom Plumbing

Kingdom Plumbing is a family-owned plumbing company at 3041 Lenoir St, Las Vegas, NV 89135. Licensed, bonded and insured. Call 702-623-9394.