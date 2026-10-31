Plumbing Company Offers Free Water Heater Safety Inspections

MENAFN - GetNews) Kingdom Plumbing provides a no-cost visual safety check of tank and tankless water heaters through its Centennial Hills office as hard water wears units down.

LAS VEGAS - October 31, 2026 - Kingdom Plumbing, a family-owned plumbing company serving the Las Vegas Valley, is offering a Free Water Heater Inspection to homeowners in Centennial Hills and the northwest valley. The inspection is booked through the company's office at 8311 Farm Rd, Suite B.

Hard water takes a toll on water heaters in this part of the valley. Las Vegas water carries a heavy mineral load, and those minerals settle at the bottom of a tank as sediment over time. That layer sits between the burner and the water, so the heater runs longer to reach temperature, hot water arrives more slowly, and a household can run out sooner than it used to.

Centennial Hills has grown quickly, and its housing stock shows it. Neighborhoods that went up in the 1990s sit alongside newer building in Skye Canyon, and all of them draw the same very hard water. A heater that is eight or ten years old in any of those homes is a reasonable candidate for a look.

The Free Water Heater Inspection is a no-pressure visual safety check of a tank or tankless unit for homeowners who want a second opinion before they spend money on a repair or a replacement. The visit does not include a flush, and it does not include a descale on a tankless unit. Any repairs and parts are quoted separately at upfront flat-rate pricing, so the homeowner sees the number before approving work.

Homeowners who want to protect a heater over the long term can also ask about water treatment. Kingdom Plumbing installs whole-home water softeners and water filtration, and the company says a softener paired with a new tank or tankless heater reduces scale buildup and extends the working life of the unit. Sediment that never reaches the tank cannot settle there. "A water heater rarely fails without warning. It gets slower, it gets louder, and the hot water runs out sooner. A visual check takes very little of a homeowner's day and it tells them where the unit actually stands, so they can decide on their own schedule instead of on the morning the tank lets go," said Angel Martinez, Operations Lead, Kingdom Plumbing.

The inspection is one per household and is not valid on prior service. Repairs and parts are quoted separately, and the offer may not be combined with other offers.

Kingdom Plumbing answers calls 24 hours a day and dispatches Centennial Hills appointments from the Farm Road shop, which sits inside the neighborhood it serves. The company was founded in Las Vegas in 2018, holds Nevada Contractors License No. 0085422 and is bonded and insured. Its technicians handle water heater repair and installation, tankless heaters, sewer and drain service, hydro jetting, leak detection, water treatment and water filtration.

Water heater trouble is also the kind of call the shop answers in the middle of the night, which is why the inspection is offered before a leak or a cold shower forces the decision. A homeowner who knows the age, condition and warranty status of a unit can choose the timing instead of taking whatever is available on a holiday weekend.

Homeowners can learn more about water heater service at Hours and directions for the Farm Road shop are listed with the company's other office details at For more information, visit the Kingdom Plumbing website at, and appointments are available by phone at 702-840-5037.

About Kingdom Plumbing

Kingdom Plumbing is a family-owned plumbing company at 8311 Farm Rd, Suite B, Las Vegas, NV 89131. Licensed, bonded and insured. Call 702-840-5037.