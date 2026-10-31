Plumbing Company Offers Flat-Rate Drain Cleaning For Slow Drains

MENAFN - GetNews) Kingdom Plumbing clears a standard drain for a flat $79 through its Gibson Springs office, with camera inspection and hydro jetting quoted separately for tougher blockages.

HENDERSON, Nev. - October 31, 2026 - Kingdom Plumbing, a family-owned plumbing company serving the Las Vegas Valley, is offering a flat-rate $79 Drain Cleaning to homeowners in Gibson Springs, Green Valley, Whitney Ranch and the rest of Henderson. The work is booked through the company's office at 1489 W Warm Springs Rd #110.

A drain rarely fails all at once. Hair, soap and grease build up slowly in a bathroom or kitchen line until a sink drains sluggishly and a shower leaves standing water around the feet. Many homeowners try a bottle of cleaner first, which opens a path through the clog without removing it, and the same drain backs up again a few weeks later.

The $79 rate covers a standard drain cleaning through an accessible cleanout. Severe blockages, root intrusion, and lines that need hydro jetting or a camera inspection are quoted separately at upfront flat-rate pricing, so the homeowner sees the number before any work starts. Nothing is added to the bill after the fact.

Much of Henderson sits on caliche, the rock-hard desert hardpan that makes trenching for a sewer repair slower and more involved than it looks. That is why the crew cameras a line when a cleaning alone will not settle the question, so a homeowner can see what is actually there instead of paying for guesses. When a cable will not clear the line, the team hydro-jets it, and the company also handles sewer line repair and replacement.

Henderson draws hard water from Lake Mead, and the company says homes in foothill neighborhoods such as Anthem, Seven Hills and MacDonald Ranch often see pressure above 80 psi. That pressure wears out fill valves, supply hoses and water heaters early. Kingdom Plumbing installs whole-home water softeners and water filtration, adds a pressure-reducing valve where pressure runs high, and repairs water heaters throughout the city.

A slow drain is often the first sign of a larger problem in a line that has been collecting grease and grit for years. Left alone, that buildup narrows the pipe until a routine clog becomes a backup that reaches a floor drain or a shower pan. The company quotes the standard job at a flat rate and explains the rest before touching the line. "A bottle of store bought cleaner will open a path through a clog, but it leaves the buildup on the pipe walls, which is why the same drain backs up again a few weeks later. We clear the line properly and show the homeowner what we found, so they know whether this was a one time clog or the start of something bigger," said Angel Martinez, Operations Lead, Kingdom Plumbing.

The drain offer is one per household, is not valid on prior service and may not be combined with other offers. A real person answers the company's phones 24 hours a day, including for sewer backups and other emergencies.

Kingdom Plumbing was founded in Las Vegas in 2018, holds Nevada Contractors License No. 0085422 and is bonded and insured. Its technicians cover drain cleaning, hydro jetting, sewer line repair and replacement, leak detection, water heater repair and installation, water treatment and water filtration. The Warm Springs Road office sits between Stephanie Street and Arroyo Grande Boulevard, across from Green Valley High School.

Homeowners who want the full list of drain and sewer services can learn more at Hours and directions for the Warm Springs Road shop are listed with the company's office details at For more information, visit the Kingdom Plumbing website at, and appointments are available by phone at 725-900-4591.

About Kingdom Plumbing

Kingdom Plumbing is a family-owned plumbing company at 1489 W Warm Springs Rd #110, Henderson, NV 89014. Licensed, bonded and insured. Call 725-900-4591.