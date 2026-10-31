SBU's Alpha Unit Sets Record, Neutralizing 3,198 Russian Troops In One Week

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The SBU said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

"This is a record for our special forces in terms of the number of enemy personnel hit over such a short period," the SBU said.

Ukrainian forces hit over 1,000 Russian boats with drones this year

According to verified data from the unit, 2,146 Russian troops were killed and 1,052 wounded in one week.

Photo: SBU