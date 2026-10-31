SBU's Alpha Unit Sets Record, Neutralizing 3,198 Russian Troops In One Week
"This is a record for our special forces in terms of the number of enemy personnel hit over such a short period," the SBU said.Read also: Ukrainian forces hit over 1,000 Russian boats with drones this year
According to verified data from the unit, 2,146 Russian troops were killed and 1,052 wounded in one week.
Photo: SBU
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