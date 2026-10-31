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SBU's Alpha Unit Sets Record, Neutralizing 3,198 Russian Troops In One Week

SBU's Alpha Unit Sets Record, Neutralizing 3,198 Russian Troops In One Week


Date: 2026-10-31 09:35:56

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The SBU said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

"This is a record for our special forces in terms of the number of enemy personnel hit over such a short period," the SBU said.

Read also: Ukrainian forces hit over 1,000 Russian boats with drones this year

According to verified data from the unit, 2,146 Russian troops were killed and 1,052 wounded in one week.

Photo: SBU

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UkrinForm

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