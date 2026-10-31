Zelensky Awards 733 Service Members, Including 255 Posthumously

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The decrees to that effect, No. 1077/2026 and No. 1078/2026, have been published on the president's official website, Ukrinform reports.

According to the documents, the defenders were honored for their personal courage in defending Ukraine's state sovereignty and territorial integrity and for their selfless performance of military duties.

Under Decree No. 1077/2026, the head of state awarded the Cross of Military Merit to, among others, Sergeants Yevhen Zhukov, Roman Redko and Dmytrii Rohov, and Private Ivan Prokopets.

The Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, 2nd Class, was awarded to Captain Mykhailo Hudyma, Lieutenant Colonels Maksym Ilchuk and Andrii Rohanchuk, and Navy Captain 3rd Rank Vladyslav Kolinka.

Zelensky awards Hero of Ukraine title to six service members, five posthumously

Under Decree No. 1078/2026, the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, 1st Class, was awarded to Colonel Volodymyr Partyka and Majors Mykola Kazakov and Denys Shendrykov.

The Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, 2nd Class, was awarded to Major Viktor Pylypchuk, Senior Lieutenant Viktor Mazurenko, and Captains Maksym Karasiov, Ivana Levchuk, Yurii Ustrianivskyi and Petro Fedoryshyn.

Under both decrees, 42 service members were awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, 3rd Class.

The defenders were also awarded the Orders for Courage, 1st, 2nd and 3rd Class, the Order of Danylo Halytsky, and the Medals for Military Service to Ukraine.