MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CHARLEROI, PA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Anchor Hocking today announced that it has entered into a purchase agreement for the sale of a nine-acre lot of its former Corelle Glass Manufacturing Facility in Charleroi, Pennsylvania, to Therm-o-Rock East, Inc., a Pennsylvania-based manufacturer with more than 60 years in toll manufacturing, custom blending, and packaging of perlite and vermiculite products.

“We are very pleased to have reached this agreement and, most importantly, to see a path toward bringing new economic activity and jobs back to Washington County,” said Jim Elliott, CEO of Anchor Hocking.“We appreciate the efforts of everyone involved in getting us to this point and look forward to seeing the facility begin its next chapter.”

The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close by year-end.

Anchor Hocking was advised by GA Group in this transaction.



About Anchor Hocking

Anchor Hocking is a leading American manufacturer of glassware products. Anchor Hocking's products and that of its partners can be found in millions of households, all major retail and grocery stores and many food service establishments across the country. For more information visit

Brandon Eichhorn

Anchor Hocking

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Anchor Hocking Announces Agreement for Sale of Charleroi, PA Facility News Provided By Centre Lane Partners November 01, 2026, 01:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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