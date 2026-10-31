India Readies A New Soft Power Playbook

He said India had identified other potential UNESCO nominations and was working with partner countries to advance them. These include seeking World Heritage status for sites associated with Mahatma Gandhi's Satyagraha movement in South Africa and India.

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