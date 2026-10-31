Therapeutic Tutoring Launches Referral Partner Program To Enhance Progress For Students With Learning Differences

Therapeutic Tutoring

Dr. Alan Jacobson, Psy.D., MBA

Psychologist-led program coordinates academic tutoring with emotional support and reports progress back to referring professionals

- Dr. Alan Jacobson, Psy.D., MBA, Founder and DirectorSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Therapeutic Tutoring, part of the Foresight Psychological Institute, today launched a Referral Partner Program for neuropsychologists, school psychologists, educational consultants, special education advocates, therapists, and pediatricians who work with students facing ADHD, dyslexia, dysgraphia, dyscalculia, anxiety, and twice-exceptional (2e) profiles.Many students receive thorough evaluations, but the recommendations in those reports are rarely carried out in full. Families often leave with a detailed report and no clear next step. Students who need both skill-building and emotional support end up with a tutor and a therapist who never coordinate, or with only one of the two.Therapeutic Tutoring addresses that gap by combining structured academic intervention with psychological strategies for anxiety, motivation, and executive function in the same session. Its tutors coordinate with schools, IEP and 504 teams, and treating clinicians, so the student's support works as a single plan.Under the Referral Partner Program, referring professionals receive:- Fast follow-up: a family contact within one business day of referral- A plan built from the evaluation: recommendations from psychological or neuropsychological reports turned into specific tutoring goals- Progress updates: with family consent, periodic updates to the referring professional and the student's care team- Coordination: participation in school and clinical team meetings when helpful- Consultation: a free conversation about a student before any formal referral is made- Referral materials: one-page guides for families and professionalsTherapeutic Tutoring serves students from elementary school through college, graduate school, and professional training. Services are offered in person in the greater Boston and San Diego areas and online nationwide. Flexible Spending Account funds may be used, and a limited number of Foundation-supported seats reduce costs for families with financial need. Free consultations are available at therapeutictutoring.About Therapeutic TutoringTherapeutic Tutoring helps children, adolescents, and adults overcome the psychological barriers that keep them from reaching their potential in school. It combines high-quality academic instruction with evidence-based psychological strategies to reduce the effects of anxiety, attention problems, and learning differences on achievement. Instead of hiring a tutor and a therapist separately and hoping their approaches fit together, families work with one coordinated team that addresses both. Learn more at therapeutictutoring.About the Foresight Psychological Institute:The Foresight Psychological Institute is a multi-brand psychology practice founded by Dr. Alan S. Jacobson. It provides psychological testing and accommodations evaluations, integrative therapy, and therapeutic tutoring. Dr. Jacobson is licensed in Massachusetts, California, New Hampshire, and New York, practices across 44 states through PSYPACT, and has been featured by NPR, Politico, NECN, and WPRI. Learn more at appliedpsychologicalscience.

Dr. Alan Jacobson

Foresight Psychology, PLLC

+ +1 617-680-5488

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Therapeutic Tutoring Launches Referral Partner Program to Enhance Progress for Students with Learning Differences News Provided By Foresight Psychology, PLLC November 01, 2026, 01:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.