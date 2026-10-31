MENAFN - GetNews) "Xiluet Plastic Surgery introduces itemized pricing disclosure and a standardized patient education packet ahead of every consultation at its Miami practice."Xiluet Plastic Surgery now provides itemized cost and financing disclosure plus a patient education packet before any consultation fee is collected in Miami.

MIAMI - 31 October, 2026 - Xiluet Plastic Surgery, a Miami, FL practice led by board-certified surgeons, today announced a standardized financing disclosure policy and an expanded patient education protocol for prospective patients. Effective now, every prospective patient receives an itemized cost breakdown and written financing terms before any consultation fee is collected. The practice also rolled out a standardized pre-consultation packet covering surgeon credentials, candidacy criteria, and recovery expectations. Both changes apply across every consultation scheduled at the Miami location going forward.

Cosmetic consultation pricing has drawn scrutiny nationally as patients increasingly compare financing offers across multiple practices before committing to any treatment plan. Patients in South Florida's competitive aesthetic market often field several quotes with different line-item structures, which makes direct comparison difficult when terms are only communicated verbally. Xiluet Plastic Surgery's move toward itemized, written disclosure ahead of any fee collection addresses a gap many practices still leave to in-person conversation. The practice says the change is meant to shorten the distance between a patient's first inquiry and an informed decision.

A Xiluet Plastic Surgery spokesperson said, "Patients should never have to guess what a quote includes or decode financing terms after they've already paid a consultation fee. Putting the full cost breakdown and financing terms in writing before that fee is collected is a standard we think every practice evaluating patients seriously should meet."

Itemized Disclosure Before Any Fee Is Collected

Under the new policy, Xiluet Plastic Surgery provides a written, itemized quote covering surgeon fees, facility charges, and financing terms before a prospective patient pays any consultation fee. The documentation includes available financing structures and payment timelines, so patients can compare options against other practices without needing a second appointment to extract the same information. The practice confirmed the policy applies to every new patient inquiry handled at its Miami location, regardless of which surgeon the patient is scheduled to see. Staff handling intake calls are now required to reference the written disclosure directly rather than quoting estimated ranges over the phone.

A Standardized Education Packet for Every New Patient

Alongside the pricing change, Xiluet Plastic Surgery introduced a standardized education packet distributed to every prospective patient ahead of their first consultation. The packet outlines each surgeon's board certification, general candidacy considerations, and typical recovery timelines in plain language, intended to reduce the amount of basic groundwork covered inside the consultation itself. The practice said the goal is to let the in-person consultation focus on a patient's specific goals and questions rather than repeating information that can be reviewed in advance. The packet is distributed digitally at the time a consultation is booked, giving patients time to review it before they arrive.

Why the Timing Matters

South Florida's aesthetic consultation market has grown more competitive, and patients increasingly shop multiple practices before selecting a surgeon. Practices that leave pricing and credentials to be explained only in person put patients at a disadvantage when they are trying to compare several consultations within a short window. A spokesperson for Xiluet Plastic Surgery said, "We've built a track record with more than 25,000 patients over 10 years in Miami, and the practices that keep earning trust in this market are the ones willing to put pricing and credentials on paper before asking a patient to commit. That's the standard we're setting for 2026." The practice said both changes will be reviewed annually alongside its broader patient intake process.

About Xiluet Plastic Surgery

Xiluet Plastic Surgery is a board-certified plastic surgery practice based in Miami, FL, known locally as Miami's Premier Plastic Surgery Center. The practice has worked with more than 25,000 patients over 10 years, offering consultation and treatment planning services across a full range of aesthetic categories. Xiluet Plastic Surgery's financing disclosure standard provides itemized, written cost breakdowns and financing terms before any consultation fee is collected, paired with a standardized patient education packet covering surgeon credentials and recovery expectations ahead of every first appointment. More information is available at xiluetplasticsurgery.