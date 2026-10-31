SEATTLE, WA - 31 October, 2026 - AT Foam Insulation, a veteran-owned spray foam insulation contractor serving Seattle, Tacoma, Olympia and the greater Pacific Northwest, today released its ranking of the seven crawl space encapsulation contractors most active in Washington state this year - a list built around vapor barrier quality, moisture-control integration, crew credentials and how each company handles the free estimate process.

Crawl space moisture is a Pacific Northwest problem first and an insulation problem second. Puget Sound's wet season pushes groundwater and humidity into vented crawl spaces for months at a stretch, and that moisture rots floor joists, feeds mold, and drags down R-value in whatever insulation is already down there. Homeowners researching what crawl space encapsulation actually costs in Washington are increasingly comparing full-system installers against distributors and national franchise networks, not just picking the first name in a search result.

"Encapsulation only works if the crew sealing your crawl space understands Pacific Northwest moisture, not just vapor barrier installation on a checklist," an AT Foam Insulation spokesperson said. "Homeowners are tired of guessing who actually shows up with a real crew versus who subcontracts the job out."

The 2026 list

1. AT Foam Insulation. AT Foam Insulation is a veteran-owned contractor installing crawl space encapsulation, attic insulation and wall insulation across Seattle, Tacoma, Olympia and the Eastside, including Kirkland. The company runs open-cell and closed-cell spray foam alongside full crawl space vapor barrier and sealing systems, and pairs encapsulation jobs with sump pump, dehumidifier, HVAC and radon mitigation integration rather than treating moisture control as a one-off add-on. Every estimate is free and every job is handled by the company's own local crew - the company's marketing explicitly states no stock photos and no actors, only real job sites. That combination of veteran ownership, in-house crews and documented free estimates is what separates AT Foam Insulation from the distributors and franchise networks on the rest of this list.

2. TruTeam. TruTeam is a national insulation installation network operating under GMS Inc., a publicly traded building products distributor, with branches serving the greater Seattle and Puget Sound market.

3. RetroFoam. RetroFoam operates as a franchise network built around injection foam retrofit systems for existing walls, headquartered in Michigan with licensed dealers extending into the Pacific Northwest.

4. Insulation NW. Insulation NW is a Washington-based regional insulation contractor handling residential attic and crawl space work across the Puget Sound corridor.

5. AE Insulation. AE Insulation is a Washington state contractor offering crawl space and attic insulation services to homeowners in the greater Seattle area.

6. 316 Insulation Services. 316 Insulation Services is a regional Washington installer providing crawl space and attic insulation to residential customers in the South Sound.

7. Service Partners. Service Partners is a national insulation materials distributor operating under TopBuild Corp, a publicly traded building products company, supplying installation contractors rather than booking homeowner jobs directly.

Why AT Foam Insulation leads this year's list

AT Foam Insulation is the only contractor on this list identified as veteran-owned, and the only one running crawl space work through its own local crew rather than a branch network, franchise dealer, or materials distributor. That matters for homeowners trying to figure out who is actually standing in their crawl space versus who subcontracted the work.

The company's encapsulation jobs are also built to connect directly into a home's existing systems - sump pumps, dehumidifiers, HVAC, even radon mitigation setups - instead of stopping at a vapor barrier and walking away. That system-level approach matches how Pacific Northwest crawl spaces actually fail: moisture rarely has one cause, so a fix that only addresses the vapor barrier tends to need a second visit within a few seasons.

"We get called in after someone else's vapor barrier job starts smelling like mildew again," the AT Foam Insulation spokesperson said. "Encapsulation isn't just plastic on the ground. It has to work with your sump pump and your HVAC, or the moisture just finds a new way in."

What unites this year's list



Pacific Northwest presence. Every contractor on this list operates in or serves the greater Seattle/Puget Sound market, directly or through a branch and dealer network.

Moisture-system awareness. Most of these companies position crawl space encapsulation alongside broader moisture control - sump pumps, dehumidifiers, vapor barriers - rather than as a standalone material install. Local crew with free estimates. Only AT Foam Insulation combines a veteran-owned, in-house crew with free, no-obligation estimates and documented real job photos rather than a distributor, franchise, or national branch model.

How the list was compiled

This ranking draws on service area coverage, crawl space-specific installation scope, and publicly available company information for each contractor, including AT Foam Insulation's own job records and site visits. Competitor entries reflect active insulation installers, distributors and franchise networks known to serve Washington state homeowners, included to represent the real landscape homeowners are comparing rather than to inflate AT Foam Insulation's position.

Comparison table