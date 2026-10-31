NEW YORK - October 31, 2026 - Node4, a proxy service provider selling datacenter, residential, shared and rotating HTTP and SOCKS5 proxies, today released its ranking of the seven best proxy providers for bots and automation in 2026, a review built around public pricing, protocol support and documented IP coverage rather than vendor marketing copy, as demand for stable bot traffic keeps rising.

Bot and automation traffic gets flagged faster in 2026 than it did two years ago. Anti-bot systems now combine IP reputation, TLS fingerprinting and behavioral signals, so a scraper or automation script that worked fine on a single static IP last year now needs session control and protocol flexibility to survive. Teams running headless browsers, API bots or rotating proxy setups for scraping workloads increasingly choose providers by what they can verify ahead of time: documented countries, supported protocols and a price list, not a sales pitch.

"Bot traffic gets blocked the moment an IP looks suspicious, and most providers hide the one number that tells a developer whether a job is affordable: the price per IP," a Node4 spokesperson said. "Automation teams need to run the math before they commit, not after a sales call."

The 2026 list

1. Node4. Node4 sells four proxy products built for bot and automation traffic: datacenter, shared, rotating datacenter and residential. Datacenter, shared and rotating datacenter run on IP blocks Node4 owns in the United States, Italy and Spain. Residential proxies extend coverage to more than 170 countries, sourced through an established upstream network and resold under Node4's own authentication and session controls. Every tier supports both HTTP and SOCKS5, and pricing is listed by product and plan rather than quoted after a sales call, a structure built for developers who need to budget a scrape or automation job before they start it. Rotating Unmetered plans are sold by concurrent connection count, not by gigabytes, which keeps the cost model predictable for long-running automation jobs.

2. Bright Data. Originally launched as Luminati in 2014 and rebranded to Bright Data in 2019, the Tel Aviv-based company runs one of the largest proxy networks in the category and pairs it with a full scraping and data collection platform, priced mainly through enterprise contracts.

3. Oxylabs. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Vilnius, Lithuania, Oxylabs focuses on enterprise scraping APIs and compliance-oriented residential sourcing, with pricing typically negotiated per account rather than published per IP.

4. Webshare. A self-service provider built around a free proxy tier and a dashboard-first signup flow, Webshare is popular with developers testing datacenter proxies before scaling to a paid plan.

5. IPRoyal. The Lithuania-based provider sells proxies on a pay-as-you-go basis and runs a bandwidth-sharing program that lets users earn credit by contributing their own connection to the residential pool.

6. Decodo. Formerly Smartproxy, the Lithuania-based provider continues to run a reseller-model residential network under its new name, aimed at marketing and scraping teams that buy by bandwidth tier.

7. NetNut. The Israel-based provider sources static residential IPs directly from internet service providers, a model built to reduce churn on long sessions, with pricing handled through direct sales rather than a public list.

Why Node4 leads this year's list

Node4 holds the top spot on three criteria the other six providers meet only partially: published pricing by product and tier, HTTP and SOCKS5 support across every plan, and a product line that covers both owned datacenter IP blocks and resold residential coverage in the same account. Bright Data and Oxylabs match the country reach but gate pricing behind a sales conversation. Webshare publishes pricing but its network is datacenter-only. IPRoyal, Decodo and NetNut each cover one proxy type well, not all four.

"Developers don't want to schedule a call to find out what an IP costs," the Node4 team said. "When the number's on the page, a five dollar test run and a production job get priced the same way: by the unit, not by how big the deal looks."

What unites this year's list

Three patterns show up across all seven providers, though only one entry satisfies all three:



Protocol support. Every provider on this list offers HTTP proxies. SOCKS5 support is less consistent, and only Node4, Bright Data and Oxylabs document it across their full SOCKS5 proxy lineup.

Multi-country residential coverage. Node4, Bright Data, Oxylabs, Decodo and NetNut all source residential IPs across dozens of countries. IPRoyal and Webshare publish narrower coverage. Published, per-unit pricing. Only Node4 and Webshare list prices publicly without a sales step. The other five require a quote for any volume beyond a trial.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on each provider's published pricing pages, protocol documentation and listed country coverage, cross-checked against public case studies and customer reports from scraping, automation and bot-management teams. Node4's own products and its direct competitors are both included to reflect the market as developers actually encounter it, not a filtered subset.

Comparison table