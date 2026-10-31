MENAFN - GetNews) "Sofatica confirms machine-washable covers as the standard construction spec across its modular cloud sofa line, paired with a 60-day home trial and a 10-year warranty, as washable upholstery becomes a baseline request among 2026 sofa shoppers furnishing large living rooms."Sofatica details its machine-washable cover standard for modular cloud sofas, backed by a 60-day trial and 10-year warranty on every configuration.

NEW YORK - 31 October, 2026 - Sofatica, a direct-to-consumer maker of modular cloud sofas, today confirmed that every cushion cover across its full lineup is removable and machine-washable, a construction standard applied to every configuration the company ships, including U-shaped sectionals built for larger living rooms. The standard is backed by a 60-day home trial, a 10-year warranty, and free shipping on every order regardless of sectional size. The disclosure responds to a wave of shopper questions comparing washable-cover construction against traditional glued or non-removable upholstery before a purchase decision. Sofatica sells directly to households furnishing living rooms that see daily use from kids, pets, and guests.

Washable upholstery has moved from a nice-to-have to a baseline requirement in 2026, as households search for large sofas that can survive spills and daily wear without a professional cleaning bill. Demand for bigger footprints, including U-shaped and oversized sectional configurations, has grown alongside this expectation, since a bigger sofa surface means more cushion area exposed to daily use. The remove-wash-replace cycle, covered in detail in Sofatica's cover replacement workflow, has become a standard decision point for buyers replacing furniture ahead of a lease turnover or a holiday hosting season. Shoppers increasingly expect warranty length and trial windows to be stated plainly before checkout rather than buried in fine print after a sale.

A Sofatica spokesperson said, "People don't get to pick when a spill happens, so every cover we make has to come off and go into a washing machine without a special trip anywhere. The 60-day trial and the 10-year warranty exist so a household can test that claim with their own kids and their own dog before deciding to keep the piece, no matter how large the configuration is."

Direct-to-consumer sofa brands have leaned on trial periods and extended warranties to compete with showroom retailers in 2026, since online buyers can't test real fabric performance before delivery. A washable-cover standard functions as a stand-in for that in-person test, since a buyer can confirm the fabric holds up to an actual wash cycle instead of relying on a showroom demo. That shift has pushed more buyers to ask for warranty length and trial terms as a baseline requirement rather than an added perk.

The washable-cover construction standard

Every cushion on a Sofatica modular sofa uses a removable, zippered cover designed to come off without disassembling the frame or the foam core underneath. The cover goes into a standard home washing machine, removing the step of hiring upholstery cleaners or replacing an entire sofa after a spill. The standard applies across configurations, including U-shaped sectionals, chaise setups, and smaller loveseat builds, so a household does not lose washability by choosing a larger footprint for a big living room. Because the cover is matched to each cushion module rather than built as one continuous upholstery shell, a single stained panel can be washed and returned without touching the rest of the sectional.

Trial period, warranty, and delivery terms

The 60-day home trial lets a buyer live with the sofa, run covers through a wash cycle, and confirm fit in the room before the return window closes. The 10-year warranty covers the structural components behind the washable covers, and shipping is free on every order regardless of configuration size. Sofatica's delivery workflow walks buyers through scheduling an assembled modular delivery, a step the company says reduces the back-and-forth that typically slows down large sectional purchases.

"The warranty and the trial window are not marketing copy, they're the return policy," a Sofatica spokesperson said. "If a cover doesn't hold up through a wash cycle inside the first 60 days, that's a product failure on our end, not a customer problem to solve alone."

Why the standard matters for oversized and U-shaped configurations

Buyers furnishing bigger living rooms around a U-shaped or large sectional footprint are directed to measure the room against the modular configuration before ordering, since covers are matched to each cushion module rather than one continuous shell. That cushion-by-cushion approach keeps the machine-washable standard consistent on the largest configurations Sofatica ships, including deep-seat and reversible-chaise builds sized for family rooms and media rooms. Configurations such as deep-seat builds, reversible-chaise layouts, and four-seater or oversized sectionals all carry the same cushion-level washable standard, since the cover design does not change based on footprint. The company applies the same cover, trial, and warranty terms whether a household orders a compact loveseat or a full U-shaped sectional, so configuration size does not change the washable guarantee.

About Sofatica

Sofatica designs and ships modular cloud sofas built around a machine-washable cover standard, applied across every cushion and every configuration the company sells, from compact loveseats to U-shaped sectionals for large living rooms. Every order includes a 60-day home trial, a 10-year warranty, and free shipping, with no added cost tied to sectional size or configuration. The company sells direct to consumers furnishing households with kids, pets, and daily foot traffic, and publishes its delivery, trial, and cover-replacement workflows for buyers comparing washable-cover construction against traditional upholstery. More information is available at sofatica.