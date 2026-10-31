Fraudmenot Launches Free Scam And Fraud Lookup Site To Help Consumers Spot Scams Before They Strike

MENAFN - GetNews) New site pairs public FTC complaint data with plain-English guidance on scam calls, fake login pages, and newly exploited software flaws

Raleigh, NC - October 31, 2026 - FraudMeNot today launched FraudMeNot, a free fraud and cybersecurity education site. It helps everyday people and small businesses check whether something is a scam before they lose money, passwords, or personal information.

Scams are getting harder to spot. AI tools now let criminals write convincing texts, clone voices and build fake websites in minutes. FraudMeNot gives people quick answers at the moment they're unsure.

What FraudMeNot offers



Phone number lookups that track Do Not Call complaint data and show how often a number has been reported and what to do before calling back.

Real login page guides. Step-by-step pages point people to the genuine sign-in address for banks, schools, local governments and other services, along with the phishing tricks aimed at each one to help identify the real pages.

Vulnerability alerts. Plain-language pages explain newly exploited software flaws listed in CISA's Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog and what users should update.

Scam and breach news. Regular stories break down new data breaches and fraud schemes, with clear steps to take. A free daily newsletter. A five-minute morning briefing covers the top AI security news, new scams FraudMeNot is tracking, and simple ways to protect accounts, money and privacy.

"Most people don't need more fear about scams. They need a fast, trustworthy answer when a strange call or email shows up," said the Lam Handers, Chief Data Officer at FraudMeNot. "We built FraudMeNot to be that answer, and it's free."

All FraudMeNot content is free to read, with no account required. The

site draws on official public sources, including the FTC and CISA, and links to them so readers can verify the information.

About FraudMeNot

FraudMeNot is an independent fraud and cybersecurity education brand. Its mission is to help people and small businesses recognize scams, protect their accounts and recover faster when something goes wrong. Learn more and subscribe to the free daily briefing at fraudmenot/ newsletter.