Independent Insurance Broker Michael Doty Encourages Homeowners And Drivers To Compare Coverage Before Renewing

Michael Doty, Independent Insurance Broker

Michael Doty urges homeowners and drivers to compare insurance rates, review coverage, and make informed decisions before renewing their policies.

- Michael Doty, Independent Insurance BrokerGLEN ALLEN, VA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- - With insurance costs remaining a concern for many American households, independent insurance broker Michael Doty is encouraging homeowners and drivers to compare available coverage options before renewing their policies.Research suggests consumers are already paying closer attention. According to the LexisNexis Risk Solutions U.S. Insurance Demand Meter released August 17, 2026, 47.2% of auto insurance policies in force had been shopped at least once during the preceding 12 months. The figure was close to the prior quarter's record.A separate LexisNexis consumer study released October 22, 2026, found that 86% of surveyed consumers who switched auto insurers cited price as a reason. For Doty, the findings point to an opportunity for consumers to review not only what they pay, but also what their policies provide.### Looking Beyond the Premium“Everyone wants a competitive price, and that's understandable,” Doty said.“But insurance is about protecting what you've worked for. Before switching companies, people should understand what they're gaining, what they might be giving up and how their coverage would respond to a claim.”Two policies with similar premiums may provide different protection. Liability limits, deductibles, replacement cost provisions, exclusions and optional endorsements all deserve attention. A lower price may reflect different coverage terms rather than a straightforward savings opportunity.Homeowners, for example, should review whether their dwelling limit reflects the potential cost of rebuilding their home, not simply its market value. Drivers should consider liability protection, uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage, collision and comprehensive deductibles, and whether changes in their household affect their insurance needs.### Why Independent Comparison MattersAs an independent insurance broker, Doty works to help individuals and families explore options from multiple insurance companies, subject to state licensing, underwriting eligibility and carrier availability.“People shouldn't have to make insurance decisions based on guesswork,” Doty said.“My role is to explain the differences, answer questions and help them make a decision they can feel confident about.”He also encourages consumers to compare home and auto policies both together and separately. Bundling may offer advantages, including discounts and administrative convenience, but it is not automatically the most suitable arrangement for every household. The total cost and protection of each option should be evaluated.### A Review Does Not Have to Mean SwitchingDoty believes a productive insurance review can result in several outcomes: identifying a more suitable policy, adjusting existing coverage, or confirming that the current policy remains a sensible choice.“Sometimes the best recommendation is to stay with the company you already have,” Doty said.“I'm not interested in switching someone just for the sake of switching. I want people to understand their options, even when that means keeping their existing coverage.”Reviewing policy documents can also reveal outdated addresses, incorrect vehicle information or assumptions about covered belongings that deserve correction before renewal.He recommends starting a review before the renewal date, allowing time to compare quotes, verify policy details and avoid an unintended lapse in coverage. Consumers should also revisit insurance after purchasing a vehicle, renovating a home, adding a driver or experiencing another significant life change.### Education Before the UnexpectedThrough his“Know It Before You Need It” educational approach, Doty aims to make insurance terminology more understandable for everyday consumers.“It's easier to ask questions about deductibles, coverage limits and exclusions before something happens,” Doty said.“My goal is for people to know what they have and why they have it.”Doty emphasizes that quoted premiums depend on individual circumstances and underwriting decisions, and that comparing policies does not guarantee lower costs or broader coverage. His message is straightforward: make renewal decisions with information, not assumptions.### About Michael DotyMichael Doty is an independent insurance broker helping individuals and families compare available personal insurance options in states where he is licensed. His approach emphasizes coverage education, transparent comparisons and personal service.**Compare your options. Choose with confidence.**To request a no-obligation insurance review, visit ****.

Susan Jackson

MICHAEL DOTY

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Independent Insurance Broker Michael Doty Encourages Homeowners and Drivers to Compare Coverage Before Renewing News Provided By MICHAEL DOTY November 01, 2026, 00:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Insurance Industry



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