Dsplife Collaborative Group Urges IDD/DD Waiver Providers To Switch Systems Before The New Year

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LYNDHURST, VA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DSPlife Collaborative Group, a software company in Augusta County, Virginia serving IDD/DD Medicaid waiver providers, is encouraging agencies still running on legacy case management and documentation systems to move to its CareHub, TrainingHub, and TalentHub platforms before the year ends. Providers who switch now can spend the new year serving the people in their care, rather than migrating data and retraining staff in the middle of it.Why Now:Many of the systems IDD/DD waiver providers rely on were designed for hospitals and broader healthcare settings, not disability services. Agencies often use only a handful of features that apply to their work. The mismatch shows up as duplicate data entry, manual workarounds for electronic visit verification (EVV) and billing, and documentation burdens that fall on direct support professionals (DSPs) instead of on the people they support.CareHub, TrainingHub, and TalentHub were built for this work. They are configurable for group home, sponsored residential, in-home supports, community engagement, day support, and behavioral/therapeutic consultation services. Providers who move at the start of a new year have time to convert records and train staff before the next rate or rule change arrives.No Contracts, Priced to What You Run:There are no long-term contracts. Pricing is based on the size and services of each agency, so a small provider pays less than a multi-site agency running several service lines, and either can scale up or down as their census changes. Providers can start with CareHub, TrainingHub, or TalentHub individually or together, and keep only what works for their agency."Providers in this field are already stretched thin, and too much of their staff's time goes into paperwork instead of the people they support," said Dana Kiser, co-founder and CEO of DSPlife Collaborative Group. "These products exist to take that burden off DSPs and give agencies a system that understands how IDD/DD waiver work is documented, billed, and staffed. There is no reason to wait for a crisis to make the switch."The DSPlife Suite:CareHub is a compliance, documentation, billing, payroll, and scheduling platform for IDD/DD Medicaid waiver providers. It is an approved Virginia DMAS Service Center, with electronic 837P claim submission for Virginia Medicaid.TrainingHub is a learning management system for provider staff, with ready-to-use DD waiver policy training modules and tools to build and maintain agency-specific policies.TalentHub is a hiring and onboarding platform for provider staffing needs, including OIG/SAM exclusion screening.DSPlife is based in Virginia, and CareHub supports documentation and compliance for waiver providers across the country, with state-specific forms, service lists, and incident-reporting rules. The three products are offered independently or as a connected suite.To learn more, take the product tour, or get a price quote sized to your agency, visit mydsplife/contact or contact Dana Kiser at....About DSPlife Collaborative Group:DSPlife Collaborative Group, based in Augusta County, Virginia, builds software for IDD/DD Medicaid waiver providers, including CareHub, TrainingHub, and TalentHub, with the goal of reducing administrative burden so direct support staff can focus on the people they serve.Media ContactDana Kiser, CEO and Co-Founder, DSPlife Collaborative Group...

Dana N Kiser

DSPlife Collaborative Group

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DSPlife Collaborative Group Urges IDD/DD Waiver Providers to Switch Systems Before the New Year News Provided By DSPlife Collaborative Group November 01, 2026, 00:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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