Uzbekneftegaz Reports 5.9% Industrial Output Growth In Nine Months

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekneftegaz reported industrial output worth 41.8 trillion soms (about $3.5 billion) in January-September 2026, up 5.9% year over year, as the company expanded production of petroleum products and other industrial materials.

This was stated in the press release by Uzbekneftegaz.

The company produced 773,500 metric tons of gasoline, 759,700 tons of diesel fuel, 210,600 tons of jet fuel and 452,700 tons of liquefied gas during the nine months. Its output also included 135,100 tons of sulfur and 101,300 tons of polyethylene granules.

According to Trend 's calculations, the six listed products totaled 2.43 million tons. Gasoline and diesel together accounted for 1.53 million tons, or approximately 63.2% of the combined volume. These figures cover only the products listed and do not represent the company's total industrial output.

Uzbekneftegaz is also planning to expand its product range by launching domestic production of synthetic oils, refined paraffin and linear alkylbenzene (LAB), a raw material used in household chemicals and synthetic detergents.

The company expects the new products to replace some imports, support domestic manufacturers and create opportunities to expand exports. However, it has not announced production launch dates, planned capacities or investment requirements for the projects.

Ahead of the winter season, Uzbekneftegaz also reported that gasoline inventories at its oil depots were 2.5 times higher than a year earlier, indicating a larger stockpile than in the same period of 2025. The company did not disclose the absolute volume of the inventories.

The production expansion and planned introduction of new refined products form part of Uzbekistan's efforts to strengthen domestic supply and broaden the range of higher-value industrial goods.