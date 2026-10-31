Funkymedia Reports 6.2% Rise In SPAR Poland's Online Store Visibility In Google's Generative AI Features

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Google Search Console recorded 53,232 link impressions for the online store over 30 days; the final day's data remains preliminary.

- Rafał Cyrański, FunkyMEDIALODZ, POLAND, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FunkyMEDIA has released an analysis of SPAR Poland's online store visibility in Google's generative AI search features during its AI Search work for WSS Detal, the operator of the e-spar online store.Google Search Console recorded 53,232 impressions of links to the online store from October 2 to October 31, 2026, compared with 50,141 during the preceding 30 days. That is an increase of 3,091 impressions, or 6.2%. In Poland, the corresponding figures rose from 45,134 to 48,408, an increase of 7.3%.The report measures how often links to the website appeared in Google's generative AI search features. An impression does not represent a unique customer, a site visit, a brand recommendation or a purchase.The increase was visible across several pages. Impressions for the store's homepage rose from 2,872 to 5,402. City pages also recorded increases, including Łódź, from 262 to 550; Poznań, from 363 to 647; and Warsaw, from 129 to 346. These figures show where exposure changed, but the available report does not identify the searches that produced it.“When we assess AI Search visibility, the first step is to say exactly what the data measures,” said Rafał Cyrański of FunkyMEDIA.“These figures show more exposure for the online store's links in Google's generative AI features. They do not, on their own, tell us how many customers visited or bought anything.”The trend was uneven across the site. Some individual product pages gained impressions while others lost them. The report also showed a larger increase on desktop devices than on mobile devices: desktop impressions rose by 2,401, compared with a rise of 700 on mobile.The analysis is preliminary. The October 31 figures were read while that day's data was still updating. Google Search Console also displayed a notice that another website was being moved to the analyzed property. The source and timing of that move had not been established when the analysis was prepared, so its possible effect on the comparison remains open.The measured increase occurred during FunkyMEDIA's AI Search work for SPAR. The Search Console figures alone cannot establish how much of the change resulted from the agency's work. Such an assessment would require the dates and scope of implemented changes, alongside other activity affecting the website. The report does not provide a count of AI citations or evidence of an effect on sales.Methodology: FunkyMEDIA analyzed the authorized Google Search Console property for SPAR Poland, using its“Generative AI features” report with the ai search type set to Web. The comparison covers October 2–31, 2026, and the preceding 30 days. Total impressions were calculated by adding the device categories shown in the report.

Rafał Cyrański

FunkyMEDIA

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FunkyMEDIA Reports 6.2% Rise in SPAR Poland's Online Store Visibility in Google's Generative AI Features News Provided By Funkymedia November 01, 2026, 00:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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